Jabra Elite 10 and 8 Active leak reveals design and several specifications

What you need to know

Renders for the Jabra Elite 10 have emerged, showcasing a similar "Elite" design and two-toned buds.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active looks similar to its predecessor and may feature "adaptive hybrid" ANC, Fast Pairing, Google Assistant, and Spotify tap playback.

The Elite 10 is rumored to feature Dolby Atmos support but, curiously, the 8 Active appears to miss out.

Jabra's next wave of TWS earbuds is approaching, but several leaks spoil some of the surprises.

The leaks seemingly detail renders and features for the Jabra Elite 10 and 8 Active, courtesy of MySmartPrice. The Jabra Elite 8 Active will be the company's next iteration after the launch of the Elite 7 Active last year. The leaked renders detail an 8 Active design that remains almost identical to that of Jabra's most recent premium earbuds.

It looks like Jabra will continue to feature a comfortable, secure fit by providing the 8 Active with ShakeGrip ear tips like the 7 Active. However, the case appears a little thicker and displays "Jabra" centered on the front.

We can probably expect 30 hours of battery life with the included case. It looks like the USB-C port has also been moved from the front of the device.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

For what we could expect, MySmartPrice states the buds contain adaptive hybrid Active Noise Cancellation support. The 8 Active may offer users Fast Pairing, Google Assistant, and Spotify's tap playback.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active leaks add it might arrive with an IP58 water and dust resistance rating, as well. This is only slightly better than the past iteration, which sported an IP57 rating. Moreover, the charging case is said to come with an IP54 resistance rating.

The device is rumored to launch in black and blue similar to the past iteration.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Concerning the Elite 10 buds, their design appears to remain in line with several other Jabra Elite generations we've seen previously. A notable difference is the two-toned effect Jabra has decided to go with.

The Elite 10 is said to include ANC (active noise cancellation), Spotify tap playback, Fast Pairing, and Google Assistant support. Curiously, the leaks state the Elite 10 will contain support for Dolby Atmos to further boost its audio quality. A feature the Elite 8 Active might miss out on.

Lastly, the Jabra Elite 10 is rumored to arrive on the market in Black and Gold-Beige colorways.

Though much of the Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active has leaked, we're still missing a potential launch date for the new buds.