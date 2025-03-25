Google reveals Pixel Buds Pro 2 cleaning tips that can 'greatly affect' sound

What you need to know

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 have rear mesh openings that, if blocked, can "greatly affect" sound quality.

You can clean the Pixel Buds Pro 2's rear mesh by using a few household items.

The company warns against using things like Q-tips or liquid chemicals, which can make matters worse.

Truly-wireless earbuds are notoriously difficult to clean, and Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are no exception. This month, Google published a support document detailing how to clean the Pixel Buds Pro 2 safely to improve sound quality (via 9to5Google). Specifically, the guide explains how to clean the rear vent mesh on the earbuds, which can help resolve "audio issues or unwanted noise."

When the earbuds are placed in your ear, the rear vent mesh is located at the top of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The mesh can be blocked by things like earwax or dust over time, and so can the small opening on each earbud. Debris blocking Pixel Buds Pro 2 mesh or openings "can greatly affect the audio quality," per the company.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Luckily, it's easy to clean Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a few household items. You'll need an extra soft toothbrush, a paper towel, tap water, and Micellar water. The latter, Micellar water, is a type of water infused with small particles that can soak up debris like dust, dirt, or earwax. You can find it online or at grocery stores.

The following are Google's step-by-step instructions for cleaning Pixel Buds Pro 2 mesh:

Pour regular water in a cup and micellar water into another. Dip the toothbrush in micellar water and swish around so that the bristles are saturated. Hold your earbud in one hand and brush the mesh in deep circular motions for 15 seconds. Blot the earbud on a paper towel to dry the earbud mesh. Repeat steps 2 and 3 twice. Rinse your toothbrush by dipping it in micellar water and then dip it in regular water. Swirl your toothbrush in the water to make sure the bristles are clean from earwax. Brush the mesh one last time with deep circular motions for 15 seconds. Give your Pixel Buds Pro 2 at least 2 hours to air dry and make sure they’re completely dry before use. You can blot the earbud on a paper towel to gently, yet thoroughly, get rid of any residual water.

Additionally, Google notes some things you shouldn't do when trying to clean your Pixel Buds Pro 2. That includes using Q-tips, which the company says could push dust, dirt, or earwax deeper into the earbuds' mesh. Additionally, the support page warns against using detergents, sprays, and alcohol, since they can break Pixel Buds Pro 2 components. Finally, you shouldn't clean Pixel Buds Pro 2 while charging them.

While this new guide covers the rear mesh specifically, Google has a complete Pixel Buds cleaning guide available here.