CUKTECH's 40,000mAh battery pack gives a whole new meaning to power on the go
This thing is a heavy metal brick of power.
Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.
CUKTECH isn't a name I've heard of before, but the brand's hefty battery pack put it on my radar. The recently released CUKTECH 30 140W Power Bank packs a whopping 40,000mAh of power and a total power output of 300W.
The CUKTECH 30 is ideal for long drives but not trips over the air, since you can't carry power banks over 20,000mAh inside most airlines. You wouldn't want to lug such a weighty battery around in a plane, so there's no love lost in that regard.
Speaking of weight, this thing is outrageously heavy for something "portable" that's meant to travel with you. Coming in at more than a kilo, it makes sense why CUKTECH decided to add a bucket-style handle to the high-capacity power bank. The logistics of it require a handle at the very least.
Multi-device fast charging galore
The CUKTECH 30 is relatively compact for such a high capacity power station. You'll find four ports on the front of the cube as well as a Qi wireless charging pad on top, a digital display on the front, and a power button beneath the screen. The display showcases power input and output details as well as the battery percentage.
Here are the power ratings and other specifications of the 40,000mAh power bank.
Category
CUKTECH 30 140W Power Bank 40000mAh
Port 1 (output)
USB-A, 22.5W
Port 2 (input/output)
USB-C, PowerDelivery 3.1, 100W
Port 3 (input/output)
USB-C, PowerDelivery 3.1, 140W
Port 4 (output)
USB-A, 120W
Qi wireless charging coil
20W
Power bank capacity
40,000mAh
Extras
5A USB-C cable, smart cooling fan, digital display
Colors
Black and gray
Weight
2.48lbs or 1.12kg
Price
$149.99
Both USB-C ports support PowerDelivery 3.1 and can be used for power input as well as output. You can also charge the CUKTECH 30 itself while simultaneously using the power bank to top up other devices.
I love it when charging tech brands like Anker and UGREEN include a power distribution charge. This helps you understand the charging speed of each port depending on how many are in use and which ones.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
CUKTECH provides four charts to simplify the matter, just like major competing brands, and I really appreciate it. As you can see above, the charts tell you exactly what charging speed can be achieved from each of the 40,000mAh power bank's ports.
Apart from the usual suspects, CUKTECH also went ahead and incorporated a huge cooling fan into the back of this cuboid battery pack. The power bank smartly regulates the temperature of the charging accessory, so it never runs too hot.
You'll never run out of power on the road
If you know anything about chargers and cables, you'll know that charging over 100W requires a 5A cable, also known as an e-marked cable. CUKTECH provides a 5A 240W USB-C cable in the box along with the battery pack, so you don't need to buy one in case you don't already own it.
The CUKTECH 30 is very handy for road trips and long-haul journeys. No matter how long your car charger's cable, having a separate power source in the back eliminates that tangled web of wires extending to the back. With such a large capacity, you can charge a 5,000mAh phone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra a whopping eight times!
Ultimately, the CUKTECH 30 140W Power Bank is an all-inclusive purchase. The brand uses vehicle-grade batteries, so it's extremely safe to transport in your automobile. And, if you're getting robbed, you could kill the perpetrator by lobbing it at their noggin (just kidding, please don't try this at home).
Heavy lifting champion
Charge and recharge phones with batteries as large as 5,000mAh eight times with the CUKTECH 30. This hefty 40,000mAh power bank supports PD3.1 fast charging, keeps itself cool, and despite weighing over a kilo, can be carried around when needed.
Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Soundcore Liberty 4 Pro review: Great budget earbuds with some fun tricks!
How much should you pay for a phone case?