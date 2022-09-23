Best running belts for Android phones

When it comes to health and fitness, running is a favorite activity for many nowadays. It’s not only great cardio but also a good way to de-stress, get your day started, or get some mid-day activity in after spending four (or more) hours sitting at a desk job. Most runners don’t want to bring along any added bulk, but sometimes, a phone is necessary. You might be using it to play music on your wireless Bluetooth headphones, or maybe your fitness tracker or smartwatch only works with connected GPS, and you want to log your route. For some, particularly women who run in the wee hours of the morning or late at night, having a phone with you is prudent for safety reasons. But where you do put it? Armbands are one way, but if you really want a totally seamless look and feel, go for a running belt. And there are some great ones from which to choose that will work with most, if not all, Android phones.

FlipBelt Zipper Running Belt Top pick One of the first, if not the first, running belts of this kind, the FlipBelt running belt is worn just like a fanny pack, except it fits flush to your hips. It doesn't look like it, but inside, it's large enough to slip in a smartphone and other essentials, like keys, money, credit card, and even wireless earbuds. Everything remains secure in the zipper closure while the moisture-wicking micropoly and lycra material – which, by the way, is totally machine washable - won't irritate your skin (though it will typically sit overtop your pants or shorts). It comes in reflective black or, for added safety, grab one in a brighter reflective color like neon yellow. With four sizes, there's one to fit every body shape and type. Tune Belt Running Waist Belt Phone Pouch Water-resistant protection If you find you're often running in the rain, snow, or other inclement weather, the Tune Belt is a good option that offers complete protection while still allowing you to manipulate the screen through a clear window. Suitable for large-screened phones like the Galaxy Plus, Note, and Ultra, even with bulky cases, the waistband is made of comfortable and stretchy neoprene that wicks awaymoisture. There's even a secret pocket on the back for storing other small items, like cash, ID, and more, along with an opening to thread headphone wires, though who doesn't go wireless these days? Runtasty Running Fuel Belt Keep hydrated, too Just as important as having your phone with you, if not more, is staying hydrated, especially if you are running a full 5K, 10K, or longer. The Runtasty belt can hold a phone of virtually any size with a touchscreen cover so you can flip it upwards and still manipulate the buttons, but also two 10 oz. water bottles on either side, which also come with the set. The full waist pouch might be a bit bulky for some, but the snug fit for waist sizes from 27 up to 37 inches helps to keep it out of the way, without bouncing, as you jog, run, or walk. The extra two pockets are handy for carrying other small essentials. FlipBelt Running Belt Affordable alternative While the reflective, zippered FlipBelt will cost a bit more, you can save a bit by getting the standard carbon zippered version, which is a simple, solid-color design that works the same way. Slide the phone into any of the four pockets, and use the other three for other items, or keep them empty. The tubular design goes on like a pair of pants, up and over your legs, and fits on the hip without sliding. It comes in sizes from XXL to XXL. It's only of the simplest options that adds almost no bulk to your waist area at all. You'll barely feel your phone housed inside. AIKENDO Running Belt Waist Pack Bag On the cheap If you're not looking to spend a ton but want something comfortable and reliable, the AIKENDO belt is a nice, seamless design that fits around the waist and positions the phone right at the front in a zippered pouch. Fitting waist sizes as small as 27 inches and as large as 44 inches, it will fit even the largest phones with a case on. Made of water-resistant material, there's a headphone hole and extra side pockets. This one, available in colors like black, blue, and orange, is also perfect for concerts, amusement parks, or other events where you don't want to bring a bag or wallet. E Tronic Edge Running Belt For small-waisted folks If you have a really tiny waist, consider this running belt that is suitable for waists as slim as 22 inches (and as wide as 46 inches). Coming in basic black or funky patterns like camo, the phone pocket will fit devices with up to 7-inch screens, which means you will likely have to remove a bulky case from larger-screened phones. It has other zippered pockets, too, a sealed headphone heal, and even a key and coin pouch in case you stop for a smoothie on the way home. Sprigs 3-Pocket Adjustable Running Belt Waist Pack Sweat it out Employing a similar design to the FlipBelt, this flexible, pull-on running belt can hold even large-sized phones along with a water bottle, protein bar, or other items in the three separate pockets that are fitted around the perimeter. With a headphone hole, it's machine washable and is sweat-resistant, so even if you're training for a marathon, you won't have to peel it off your skin once you get back home. It's slim enough to even wear under your clothes if you want to secretly carry things like keys, ID, and cash and go hands-free. StashBandz Unisex Travel Money Belt Wider band For a thicker, wider belt option, the StashBandz is wider than the others such that you could easily store an Android phone in the upright versus horizontal position on your waist. It will sit a bit higher, right below your belly button. But for some, this might be a more comfortable fit. The large pockets are big enough to hold items like a passport as well. There are four large pockets in all, with a large zipper compartment in the front. Choose from XS to L in size and one of almost a dozen different colors, from black and grey to hot pink and fiery red. MoKo Sport Running Belt For wider waists If you have a larger waist, this running belt can stretch to as wide as 55 inches and contracts to as small as 29.5 inches, making it great for heftier runners with wider hips. Able to fit a variety of large-sized phones up to 6.5 inches in size, it has just two zippered pockets. Use the buckles to adjust the fit, widening or tightening as needed. The built-in reflective strip is perfect for running before sunrise or after sunset. SPIbelt Original Pocket Running Belt Thinner waist belt This one is a pouch on the front with a smaller, thinner belt to wrap around the waist if preferred. Designed more like a traditional fanny pack, everything, including a phone up to 6.5-inches, fits in the single, expandable zipper pocket. This means you won't be able to cram as much in as you would with other belts, and it won't be as easy to remove and insert your phone multiple times if you need to check calls. But it's a simple design that will fit waists from 24 inches up to 47 inches using the sturdy, adjustable buckle. Add a touch of color with various zipper color options, too. AiRunTech Upgraded No Bounce Hydration Belt Cut to size If you find other running belts don't fit the curves of your hips and body, you can cut this one to size so it will contour perfectly to your size. Along with a zippered pocket to hold most phones up to 6.6 inches, there's a 45° angled water bottle holder that helps prevent shaking as you run and keep the top of the water bottle away from your tummy area. The water bottle isn't included, but it will fit most water bottles with a diameter of up to 3.2 inches. The band itself can adjust to fit hips from 20 up to 47 inches, and the reflective tab is a nice plus. Fitletic Running Belt For serious racers Serious racers will love this running belt that comes with race bib toggles to secure your race number, along with energy gel loops for stocking up on energy bars and an insulated storage pouch for your phone and other items. Made of water-resistant neoprene, it fits even large-sized phones. The belt is adjustable to fit and uses the company's patented no-bounce technology to ensure it won't chafe or ride up while you run. There's an inner pocket inside the main compartment as well to store cash, ID, credit cards, and more. The reflective accents, meanwhile, help while running any time of the day or night.

I remember using the original FlipBelt when it was first introduced years ago, and it remains one of the best options you can buy when it comes to the best running belts for Android phones. The simple, discreet design makes it easy to slide on and off. It fits a variety of waist sizes given the stretchy material, and with the phone and other items inside, you can almost forget they’re on your person. Being able to machine wash it is a huge plus, especially when you’ll be wearing it while sweating it out on the track or trails.

The included race bib toggles and loops to store energy/protein bars on the Fitletic Running Belt is a nice addition for serious racers who participate in marathons. The bottle holders on the AiRunTech Upgraded No Bounce Hydration Belt and Runtasty Running Fuel Belt are also useful for racers or those trying to keep up with their daily hydration and don’t want to miss a beat.

Options like the StashBandz Unisex Travel Money Belt might appeal more to men given the wider design, and can also come in handy to use while traveling, keeping items like your passport, a pen, phone, plane ticket, and other items literally at your fingertips.

The options on this list will ensure a perfect fit for smaller and larger-waisted individuals.

To complete the set-up, if you’re really serious about running, look into downloading one of the best running apps for Android. Don’t forget to pick up one of the best running watches to keep track of your stats, distance, routes, and goals. A good option to consider is the Garmin Forerunner 255, which we reviewed earlier this year.

If you prefer an armband design, you can take a look at our picks of the best phone armbands for running as well.