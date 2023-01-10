Trettitre TreSound 1 review: Monolithic design, majestic sound

Most Bluetooth speakers have a similar design aesthetic and are aimed at portable use; the Trettitre TreSound 1 isn't one of those speakers. This is a product designed to be used in the house, and it has the design and sound quality to put the best Bluetooth speakers to shame.

But first, a few numbers. The TreSound 1 has five drivers in total, weighs 13lb, and costs $699 at audio retailers like Linsoul Audio. Clearly, Trettitre is positioning the TreSound 1 at an audience that values the design as much as the sound quality, and while it isn't a value-focused product, it definitely stands out.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The design is the key talking point here, and it is an area where the TreSound 1 absolutely shines — quite literally. The speaker has a unique conical design that is magnificent, and with a height of 16.9 inches, it is massive. It easily towers over the Marshall Stanmore that's been a mainstay in my home office for over seven years, and you will need to figure out where to put the TreSound 1 if you're interested in picking it up.

What makes the TreSound 1 stand out is that the chassis is made out of metal and wood, and you'll immediately feel that heft when lugging it around. While you can still move it around, this is designed to stay put in one location. The speaker has a glossy finish that's similar to what you'd find on a grand piano, and the metal grille that houses the drivers has gold accents that adds a nice contrast to the design.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Finally, the top houses a dial for controlling volume. I'm a big fan of analog controls, and Trettitre did a stellar job integrating the volume knob into the chassis. Rounding things off is an LED light located in the base of the unit that illuminates when the unit is powered on — it adds nice ambient lighting, and contributes to the uniqueness of the TreSound 1.

The TreSound 1 is available in white, black, red, and green, and the green model that I'm using is outstanding. The rich green hues combined with the gold accents for the metal grille and volume control knob give the speaker added elegance, and it you want an even bolder design, you should look at the red version.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It's clear that a lot of thought went into the design of the TreSound 1, and the speaker makes a bold statement in this particular area. Thankfully, Trettitre paid a similar amount of attention to the sound quality, and the TreSound 1 has five drivers in total: a 30W 5.25-inch subwoofer that's housed in the base, and two 15W 2.25-inch full-frequency drivers along with two 1.25-inch tweeters that are located underneath the metal grille.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The design allows the TreSound 1 to project 360-degree sound, and it does a fantastic job filling up a room. The most astonishing thing about the sound is the fullness of the bass; the TreSound 1 delivers vibrant lows with lots of definition and clarity, with a good sub-bass extension and excellent delivery. I wasn't sure how the speaker would hold up in this area as it uses a conical design, but the TreSound 1 produces a satisfying bass that's meaty and full of vigor.

In a similar vein, the mids have a lot of airiness and clarity, with good timbre and definition. The treble is a bit on the brighter side, but it doesn't lead to any sibilance or harshness. Overall, Trettitre did a great job with the tuning here, and the TreSound 1 is among the best-sounding Bluetooth speakers you'll find today.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

There is a lot to like on the connectivity side of things as well. The TreSound 1 pairs over Bluetooth 5.1, and I didn't have any issues connecting to it with my Pixel 7 Pro. There's also the AptX HD codec, but you miss out on wi-Fi connectivity or integration with any multi-room audio solutions.

That said, there's a 3.5mm jack at the back, and you can plug in a Chromecast Audio and cast music wirelessly. This is what I do on the Stanmore, and I started using the TreSound 1 in a similar fashion. While it's portable, the TreSound 1 doesn't have a built-in battery, so you will need to plug it into the wall at all times.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I like Bluetooth speakers that fill an entire room with sound; I used Marshall's Stanmore for the last seven years in my home office, and it continues to serve me well. It has a bold style, produces great sound, and has analog knobs.

I haven't found a similar-sounding speaker that ticked all those boxes until the TreSound 1 came along, so I'm going to use it as the default option in my office going forward. You're not getting the best value here, but on the plus side, the TreSound 1 is a definite conversation starter.