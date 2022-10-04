Nothing Ear (stick) set for a full reveal in late October showcase

What you need to know

The Nothing Ear (stick) has a reveal date of October 26.

Nothing's new buds will come with a tubular charging case for easy pocket management.

With the buds recently going through the FCC, we've learned its design is similar to the Ear (1) and each bud features a 36mAh battery.

Nothing continues its unique design trend with the Ear (stick) which has gained a reveal date.

When we got our early teases about the Nothing Ear (stick), it was proposed that the company would reveal the buds in their unique case later in the year. Consider "later" to be late October as Nothing has announced the Ear (stick) will be revealed on October 26 at 10 am ET via its event page (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Nothing's event page for its new wireless buds speaks to its ability to mold to your ears. Nothing is also sure to promote its Phone (1) as the perfect companion for your Ear (stick) when it fully releases.

While the Nothing Ear (stick) could seem a little confusing, the buds are within the tubular charging case shown in the promotional pieces. Nothing's intention for the cylindrical design is so the case can easily slip in and out of pockets whenever you need some tunes. This would be Nothing's latest set of wireless buds since it came with its debut Ear (1) earbuds.

Speaking of the Ear (1), the Nothing Ear (stick) has recently appeared at the FCC. According to its listing, it appears the new Ear (stick) will have a familiar design to the Ear (1). The images found at the FCC showed the same clear shell found on Nothing's first wireless bud iteration.

The documents go on to mention the new buds will feature Bluetooth 5.2, and each bud will contain a 36mAh Li-ion polymer battery. While the charging speeds of the device are unknown, its charging will be handled by a USB-C to USB-C cable.

For right now, those interested in learning more or even watching the October 26 event can sign up (opens in new tab) for email notifications.