Grab the epic Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 with this solid deal

This bold and vivacious speaker from Ultimate Ears takes the last-gen WONDERBOOM 2 to another level. We were very impressed with the mighty prowess of this tiny accessory, so you can imagine how good the newer WONDERBOOM 3 will sound.

Available in four punchy dual-toned colorways, the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 is portable and compact. Its size deceives many, for it can achieve incredibly loud volume levels without breaking a sweat.

Speaking of sweat, the WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker can withstand a generous helping of water and dust thanks to its robust IP67 rating. This oblong-shaped audio accessory is ready for anything. Even if you chuck it into the pool, it rises back up thanks to its floatable design.

Step outdoors and press the "outdoor button" situated on top of the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 to give the sound an immediate boost. Thanks to its 131ft Bluetooth range, you can enjoy seamless playback anywhere. When journeying out into the wild, the built-in loop makes it easy to sling this excellent portable speaker from a backpack or hook.

You'll appreciate the design even more once you have used the WONDERBOOM 3 speaker in various settings. It pushes out audio from 360 degrees, so it is extremely well-suited for both large outdoor spaces as well as small indoor rooms.

Ultimate Ears takes pride in the booming bass delivered by its Bluetooth speakers and the brand has every right to do so. The sound quality is unbelievably good for the size and price that you pay — and that's without taking this Cyber Monday deal into account. If you really want to knock everyone's socks off, grab two of these bad boys and pair them to create a stereo setup.

The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 can play uninterrupted for up to 14 hours. Although we admire its endurance, the outdated micro-USB port is an annoying inconvenience that slows down the recharging process to two to three hours.