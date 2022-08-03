The Pixel Buds Pro seem to be everything that we have been wanting from a set of high-end earbuds for Android. They feature true Active Noise Cancelation, Multipoint connectivity, and a familiar, yet different design. While the out-of-box audio profiles are tuned pretty well, you might be wondering how to change the EQ levels on Pixel Buds Pro.

It seems that Google decided that the ability to change EQ levels on Pixel Buds Pro wasn't a feature that was ready for a "day-one" release. This falls in line with what we've seen from the Pixel Buds (2020) and Pixel Buds A-Series, but many were expecting a customizable EQ to be available at launch.

How to change EQ levels on Pixel Buds Pro

You might be surprised to know that Google actually implemented just a single EQ setting for the Pixel Buds Pro. This is known as Volume EQ, and according to the description it "enhances bass and treble frequencies at lower volume levels." The feature is just a basic toggle in the Pixel Buds settings app, and here's how you can turn it on or off.

1. Open the Settings app on your Pixel phone.

2. Tap Connected devices.

3. Under Media devices, tap the Gear icon next to the name of your Pixel Buds Pro.

(Image credit: Android Central)

4. Scroll down and tap Sound.

5. Tap the toggle next to Volume EQ.

(Image credit: Android Central)

When going through the steps above, these only apply if you are using a Google Pixel phone. If you are using another Android phone with Google's new earbuds, you can perform the same steps above, but instead of opening the Settings app, you'll just need to download and use the Pixel Buds app from the Play Store.

A proper equalizer for Pixel Buds Pro is on the way

For a new product that is already considered amongst the best wireless earbuds, it's a bit disappointing to be missing out on a feature such as a customizable EQ. On the bright side, Google has already confirmed that this will change, and a future update will bring a dedicated equalizer for the Pixel Buds Pro. According to the company's Pixel Buds Pro help page, the following information is provided:

Google Pixel Buds Pro only

Select a preset or customize your EQ.

Out of the box, the sound profile of the Pixel Buds Pro isn't terrible, but it might not be up to your standards. Thankfully there are some apps on the Play Store that can help provide the EQ customization that you might be looking for. It appears as though Wavelet is a fan favorite, with a few Pixel Buds Pro owners already turning to the app to change the sound profile of Google’s new earbuds.

With Wavelet, you can have the app automatically detect your earbuds and provide a profile that takes advantage of the custom-designed drivers of the Pixel Buds Pro. But there’s also a built-in 9-band graphic equalizer for those who want a bit more fine-tuned control. The app is free from the Play Store, and looks to be just what the doctor ordered while we await the arrival of Google’s equalizer controls.

Wavelet: headphone specific EQ If you're looking to customize the EQ for the Pixel Buds Pro, Wavelet might be the app for you. With Wavelet, the app can automatically analyze the audio and provide the best output possible. But it also includes a 9-band equalizer if you want to manually tune the sound yourself.