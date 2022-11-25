Dance to the tune of this JBL Charge 5 Black Friday discount

The JBL Charge 5 is possibly the best Bluetooth speaker the brand has ever made. This rugged beast produces fun, punchy audio that sets your heart afire. It would be a darn shame to keep such a powerful speaker at home, which is why the Charge 5 is fully water and dust-proof. Yes, we're talking IP67-level of resistance to the elements.

The adventure doesn't stop there. You get to choose from six loud colorways and patterns. That's a lot of choice for a Bluetooth speaker! The JBL Charge 5's endurance is admirable, squeezing 20 hours of battery life even with all that deep bass. Thankfully, the JBL speaker uses USB-C charging, but it still takes around four hours to refill fully.

Have you had your eyes on the JBL Charge 5 for a while? Your moment has come at last. The Charge 5 is selling for $50 off this fine Black Friday. Once you're done purchasing the JBL speaker, pocket the change and grab a pair of earbuds while you're at it.

Impressively, the JBL Charge 5 lets you share some of that 7,500mAh battery with other devices. Apart from the USB-C charging port, the speaker also has a USB-A port for power output. Unfortunately, there's no auxiliary audio input port here.

Dance in the shower or take the party outside with the spunky JBL Charge 5. You can rest assured that the sealed ports won't be harmed.

