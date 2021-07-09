Alex Dobie joins Daniel and Ara to help make sense of the Qualcomm/ASUS partnership to create the $1,500 Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. A big batch of Samsung leaks have also com to light, yet another Google lawsuit, and more.
Links:
- Qualcomm partners with ASUS on a $1500 smartphone for mobile enthusiasts | Android Central
- The Motorola One 5G UW Ace debuts with Verizon's spatial audio | Android Central
- Galaxy S21 FE leak reveals full specs of Samsung's next value flagship | Android Central
- New leak shows Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from every angle | Android Central
- Here's your best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 | Android Central
- Nothing's first wireless earbuds will offer ANC for just $99 | Android Central
- It's official: OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be unveiled on July 22 | Android Central
- OnePlus limits app performance on OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro to improve battery life | Android Central
- 160W and beyond: Your next phone might charge in 10 minutes | Android Central
- Google is hit with another lawsuit targeting high Play Store app fees | Android Central
- Apple and Google crowd out the competition with default apps - The Verge
- Choetech accessories yanked from Amazon weeks after RAVPower, Aukey, and Mpow | Android Central
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets 're-newed' with super-low prices | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
