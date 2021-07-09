Smartphone For Snapdragon Insiders Back AngleSource: Qualcomm

Alex Dobie joins Daniel and Ara to help make sense of the Qualcomm/ASUS partnership to create the $1,500 Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. A big batch of Samsung leaks have also com to light, yet another Google lawsuit, and more.

