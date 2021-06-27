Windows 11 Android LaptopSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Zac Bowden of Windows Central joins the gang for a conversation about Microsoft's Windows 11 announcement, its ability to run Android apps, thought on Surface Duo 2, and more.

