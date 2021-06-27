Zac Bowden of Windows Central joins the gang for a conversation about Microsoft's Windows 11 announcement, its ability to run Android apps, thought on Surface Duo 2, and more.
Links:
- The 5 biggest announcements from Microsoft's Windows 11 event | Windows Central
- Windows 11 launch: When to expect the next version of Windows? | Windows Central
- Microsoft announces Windows 11 will be able to run Android apps | Windows Central
- Windows 11 Home needs an internet connection and Microsoft account to set up | Windows Central
- Windows 11's new productivity features are supercharged to help you work | Windows Central
- Windows 11 is built for touch, including gestures and improved snapping | Windows Central
- These are Windows 11's official minimum system requirements | Windows Central
- Microsoft announced widgets for Windows 11, promising 'personalized feed powered by AI' | Windows Central
- Microsoft is bringing DirectStorage to PC, massively reduces load times in games | Windows Central
- Microsoft wants to bring Steam to the new Windows 11 app store | Windows Central
