iOS 15 Live TextSource: Apple

This week, Daniel and Ara welcome iMore's Joe Keller and Android Developer Chris Lacy of Action Launcher and SwirlWalls fame onto the show. They have an in-depth conversation about Apple's announcements at WWDC 2021 and the latest Android 12 beta from Google.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Hover: Make a name for yourself with Hover. Grab a domain name at hover.com/acp and get a 10% discount with our referral link on all new purchases.
  • Codecademy: Join the millions of people learning to code with Codecademy and see where coding can take you. Get 15% off your Codecademy Pro membership when you go to Codecademy.com and use promo code ANDROID.
  • Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through June 30. Terms and conditions apply.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.