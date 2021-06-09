This week, Daniel and Ara welcome iMore's Joe Keller and Android Developer Chris Lacy of Action Launcher and SwirlWalls fame onto the show. They have an in-depth conversation about Apple's announcements at WWDC 2021 and the latest Android 12 beta from Google.
Listen now
Links:
- WWDC 2021: All the biggest Apple news and announcements | iMore
- Apple will bring head tracking to spatial audio on Apple Music later this year | iMore
- Apple is bringing FaceTime to Android in the most green bubble way possible | Android Central
- Google is walking back on one of our favorite Android 12 design tweaks | Android Central
- Android 12 will bring the end of third-party share menus | Android Central
- With Android 12 and the new Wear OS, Google can now better compete with Apple | Android Central
- Amazon Sidewalk is revolutionary, but its massive scope has privacy experts worried | Android Central
- Action Launcher's Chris Lacy debuts a hypnotic new live wallpaper app called SwirlWalls | Android Central
- SwirlWalls: Interactive UHD Wallpaper Backgrounds
- Action Launcher: Pixel Edition
- Chris Lacy (@chrismlacy) / Twitter
- Joe Keller (@jkeller87) / Twitter
Sponsors:
