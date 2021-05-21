This week, we check out all of the announcements from Google I/O 2021. There's more news on Android 12, a new design language call Material You, the emergence of Wear, and much more.
- Google announces Android 12 beta with a ton of design and privacy changes | Android Central
- Android 12 beta hands-on: This is the way forward | Android Central
- Android 12 will have more precise privacy controls, but experts aren't fully convinced | Android Central
- Google's new design language is Material You, and it breathes new life into Android's tired aesthetic | Android Central
- Android 12 beta on Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, and Vivo: Everything you need to know | Android Central
- Google announces that Android has over 3 billion active devices | Android Central
- Here's why I'm so excited for Samsung to make a Wear OS watch | Android Central
- Samsung and Google merge Tizen and Wear OS: Everything you need to know | Android Central
- With Samsung ditching Tizen, here's when your Galaxy Watch still stop receiving updates | Android Central
- Google shows off a new Wear OS launcher along with a long-awaited task switcher | Android Central
- Google Assistant is going to get a lot more conversational with LaMDA | Android Central
- Google's new ARCore update opens the door to new AR experiences | Android Central
- Google's Project Starline aims to bring the future of video calls to the present | Android Central
- Google Assistant is adding widgets to phones and full-screens smart display apps | Android Central
- Google Reader returns from the dead in new experimental Chrome feature | Android Central
- Google Photos is making it easier to relive your favorite memories | Android Central
- Google will soon let you lock away your private images, delete the last 15 minutes of search history | Android Central
- Google is building a digital car key into Android 12, arriving on select phones later this year | Android Central
- Google's Smart Canvas brings Meet calls into your spreadsheets later this year | Android Central
- Google just made its password manager way more useful on Chrome and Android | Android Central
