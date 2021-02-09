As a supplement to last week's show all about the current state of 5G, Daniel and Jerry got to talk to Qualcomm's Ignacio Contreras about the new Snapdragon X65 modem RF system and the FUTURE of 5G. It's actually pretty exciting.
Listen now
Links:
- Snapdragon X65 modem will deliver insane 10 Gigabit 5G speeds to Android flagships | Android Central
