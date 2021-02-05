Daniel and Jerry explore the promise and reality of 5G with expert Sacha Segan. They also get on the line with David Jagneux to discuss the state of Google Stadia.
Links:
- Benchmarking the global 5G experience | Opensignal
- Why Every US Carrier Is 'Winning' Fastest 5G Awards | PCMag
- Verizon Expands High-Speed 5G Mobile and Home Service | PCMag
Sponsors:
