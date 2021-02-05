Google Pixel 4a 5GSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Daniel and Jerry explore the promise and reality of 5G with expert Sacha Segan. They also get on the line with David Jagneux to discuss the state of Google Stadia.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through March 31.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.