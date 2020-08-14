MS Your PhoneSource: Android Central

You get two Dans for the price of none this week as Daniel Rubino from Windows Central joins Daniel Bader and Jerry Hildenbrand for a dive into the how and why of Microsoft's Surface Duo.

They maintain a focus on Microsoft's involvement with the Android/Google world by also discussing their partnership with Samsung, Xbox Project xCloud, and efforts to purchase TikTok.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • SanDisk: No matter what kind of Android device you have, SanDisk has the perfect data storage solution for you. Get 10% OFF your first order of either a Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C flash drive or an Extreme microSD UHS-I Card by visiting: sandisk.com/ACP
  • Raycon: Everyone needs a great pair of wireless earbuds. But before you go dropping hundreds of dollars on a pair, you need to check out the wireless earbuds from Raycon! Get 15-percent off your order at buyraycon.com/acp
  • Indeed: Indeed gives you the smart tools to make hiring decisions quickly, and to be confident that you're making the right hire for your team. Try Indeed out with a free $75 credit at indeed.com/acp. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. Offer valid through September 30.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.