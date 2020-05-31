Daniel Bader is joined by analyst Anshel Sag and our own Android Central writer, Nick Sutrich, for a special episode examining the current state of VR gaming and applications. They also look ahead towards the future as consumers continue to embrace affordable, portable VR devices.
Listen now
Links:
- Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) / Twitter
- Nicholas Sutrich (@Gwanatu) / Twitter
- Nearly half of all VR headsets sold in 2019 was an Oculus Quest | Android Central
- Oculus sales spiked in the lead-up to Half-Life: Alyx - The Verge
- Oculus just bought Beat Saber developer Beat Games | Android Central
- Is Supernatural VR worth the subscription cost? | Android Central
- Best Hand Tracking Games for Oculus Quest in 2020 | Android Central
- HP Reverb G2 brings four-camera tracking to its next-gen Windows Mixed Reality headset | Windows Central
- Boz on Twitter: "As we think through supercharging remote work and productivity, we've been working on mixed reality concepts that builds on existing technologies like Passthrough to allow people to switch between real and virtual worlds https://t.co/cJCEXDxC7b" / Twitter
- Immersed Debuts Public VR Co-Working Space Designed For Remote Collaboration - VRScout
- Apple Glass is more Apple Watch than Google Glass, and that's why it'll succeed | Android Central
