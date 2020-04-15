Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. If you are a frequent American Airlines flyer, you have plenty of credit card options to help you earn additional miles and make the most out of every American Airlines flight. While Barclays and Citi both have a cobranded card partnership with American Airlines, Citi is the issuer with the greatest number of American Airlines card options. Here's a rundown of the top Citi/AAdvantage credit cards and their current offers. CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®

Welcome bonus: Earn 70,000 miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first four months of account opening
Annual fee: $99, waived for the 12 months
Best for: Business travelers
Right now, the CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select Mastercard is offering 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in the first four months of account opening. This bonus is worth $980, according to TPG valuations. And for most small businesses, $4,000 is an attainable spending threshold to hit over the course of four months. You'll earn an industry-standard 2x miles on eligible American Airlines purchases, plus 2x on eligible business expenses including telecommunications merchants, cable and satellite providers, car rentals and gas stations. The card comes with perks such as a free checked bag when flying American, priority boarding, and inflight discounts on Wi-Fi, food and beverages. If you put $30,000 in spending on the card in a cardmember year, you'll also be rewarded with a companion certificate — allowing you to take a colleague, friend or loved one on a flight for $99 plus taxes/fees (the certificate is granted upon account renewal and the account must remain open at least 45 days after anniversary date). APPLY HERE: CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®