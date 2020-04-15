Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
If you are a frequent American Airlines flyer, you have plenty of credit card options to help you earn additional miles and make the most out of every American Airlines flight. While Barclays and Citi both have a cobranded card partnership with American Airlines, Citi is the issuer with the greatest number of American Airlines card options.
Here's a rundown of the top Citi/AAdvantage credit cards and their current offers.
CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®
Welcome bonus: Earn 70,000 miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first four months of account opening
Annual fee: $99, waived for the 12 months
Best for: Business travelers
Right now, the CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum Select Mastercard is offering 70,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in the first four months of account opening. This bonus is worth $980, according to TPG valuations. And for most small businesses, $4,000 is an attainable spending threshold to hit over the course of four months.
You'll earn an industry-standard 2x miles on eligible American Airlines purchases, plus 2x on eligible business expenses including telecommunications merchants, cable and satellite providers, car rentals and gas stations. The card comes with perks such as a free checked bag when flying American, priority boarding, and inflight discounts on Wi-Fi, food and beverages.
If you put $30,000 in spending on the card in a cardmember year, you'll also be rewarded with a companion certificate — allowing you to take a colleague, friend or loved one on a flight for $99 plus taxes/fees (the certificate is granted upon account renewal and the account must remain open at least 45 days after anniversary date).
APPLY HERE: CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
Welcome bonus: Earn 60,000 miles after spending $2,500 on purchases in the first three months of account opening
Annual fee: $99
Best for: Casual American Airlines flyers
The personal Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite™ Mastercard is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 60,000 miles after you spend $2,500 in the first three months of account opening — worth $840 according to TPG valuations. This card only charges a $99 annual fee and comes with no foreign transaction fees.
The card offers 2x miles on eligible American Airlines purchases, restaurants and gas stations. One newer feature of the personal card is the ability to earn a $125 flight discount after you spend $20,000 on it in your cardmember year and renew the card for another year. In addition to the 2x categories and the $125 flight discount, you'll get benefits like preferred boarding, free first checked bag and discounts on inflight purchases, such as snacks and beverages.
If you're flying American Airlines often enough to want an upgraded flight experience but are uninterested in Admirals Club access or fast-tracking to elite status, this is a solid card option. It's affordable to keep in your wallet, and the current bonus offers a large bang for your buck. In fact, this card is the one card at least one TPG staffer can't live without.
APPLY HERE: Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®
Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®
Welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 miles after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months
Annual fee: $450
Best for: Those who desire Admirals Club access
The top-tier Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite™ Mastercard offers 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 in the first three months, plus 2x on eligible American Airlines purchases. The Executive card has a higher annual fee than some other options, but does come with a few notable benefits for frequent flyers — including Admirals Club access for you and any authorized users. You'll also be able to earn 10,000 AAdvantage® Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) after you spend $40,000 on purchases each calendar year.
These benefits are less useful to American Airlines customers who already have top-tier elite status or those who frequently fly first or business class on international or transcontinental flights, as those both grant you same-day entry to the Admirals Club. This card is most beneficial to those who want help hitting elite status while enjoying the benefits of Admirals Club access when flying American.
APPLY HERE: Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®
American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 10,000 miles and a $50 statement credit after making $500 in purchases within the first three months
Annual fee: $0
Best for: Beginners looking to earn American Airlines miles
The AAdvantage MileUp Card is Citi's entry-level American Airlines cobranded card, offering a modest sign-up bonus worth a total of $190 ($140 in miles according to TPG valuations, plus the $50 statement credit). You'll also get 2x miles on eligible American Airlines purchases and at grocery stores. The grocery store bonus category does include grocery delivery services, but you won't get the best return by using the MileUp card for your weekly grocery runs. As a no-annual-fee card, it offers little in the way of perks, but you will get 25% savings on inflight drinks and snacks.
If you're a beginner looking for an inexpensive way to earn American miles, this could potentially be a good entry point into the Citi/AAdvantage credit card lineup. However, anyone taking more than a couple of American Airlines flights per year will likely be better off with the Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select.
APPLY HERE: American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card
Bottom line
If you are looking to boost your American Airlines miles earning potential — or if the sweet spots in the AAdvantage program align with your travel goals — this could be the time to pick up one of these cobranded American Airlines cards.
However, keep in mind that Citi has stripped travel protections from most of its cards, which is something to consider before booking trips on your cobranded Citi card. It can still make sense to have an American Airlines co-branded credit card in your for the American Airlines-specific perks and mileage earning potential, but do the math on which card in your collection is best for booking airfare. Also, make sure to note the restrictions on the sign-up bonus. With these Citi American Airlines cards, you won't be able to earn the sign-up bonus on any version of the card if you have received a new account bonus for that same exact card in the past 48 months.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The cheapest iPhone has a better CPU than your Android phone
The iPhone SE will perform faster and is more future-proof than the Android flagship in your hands right now.
The iPhone SE 2020 basically just killed the Pixel 4a
The iPhone SE 2020 is here, and it brings a lot to the table. The phone is powered by the A13 Bionic — the most powerful mobile chipset in the world — and you also get IP67 water resistance, wireless charging, and 18W wired charging. And you get all of this for just $399.
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pre-orders are officially sold out
Ahead of sales on April 29, OnePlus opened early pre-orders for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro for one day only on April 15. After a matter of minutes, the phones sold out.
These are all the official OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Cases you can buy
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are here, and before you can get your hands on one, you better figure out which case you're going to wrap it up in. These are the official cases OnePlus will be selling for its latest flagship phones.