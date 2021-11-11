LG arguably makes the best TV for PS5, and one of its pricier models has seen a steep discount ahead of Black Friday. Walmart currently has the LG C1 Series OLED for nearly $1,000 off of its original price, slashing it from $2,700 all the way down to $1,797. That's a deal you'll be hard-pressed to beat.

OLED televisions are by far the best for gaming, providing deeper and truer colors for any game you're playing. This is also why OLEDs tend to be much more expensive than a regular LED screen. If you're in the market for a new television, there's no better time to buy than the Black Friday season, provided you still have a significant amount of money to spend.

While PS5 restocks have been hard to come by, millions of people have already gotten their hands on the elusive console, and that number is sure to grow in the coming months as more units are produced.

Save nearly $1,000 on this OLED deal