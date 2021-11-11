LG arguably makes the best TV for PS5, and one of its pricier models has seen a steep discount ahead of Black Friday. Walmart currently has the LG C1 Series OLED for nearly $1,000 off of its original price, slashing it from $2,700 all the way down to $1,797. That's a deal you'll be hard-pressed to beat.
OLED televisions are by far the best for gaming, providing deeper and truer colors for any game you're playing. This is also why OLEDs tend to be much more expensive than a regular LED screen. If you're in the market for a new television, there's no better time to buy than the Black Friday season, provided you still have a significant amount of money to spend.
While PS5 restocks have been hard to come by, millions of people have already gotten their hands on the elusive console, and that number is sure to grow in the coming months as more units are produced.
Save nearly $1,000 on this OLED deal
LG 65" Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series $1,797
Pick up the LG OLED C1 Series for a steal this holiday. Featuring industry-leading OLED technology that provides deeper blacks alongside a 4K display that's NVIDIA G-Sync compatible, you'll take your PS5 gaming to the next-level. Coming in at 65 inches, this beast will fit perfectly in anyone's living room. There's a reason LG is considered to have some of the best gaming televisions on the market. Their quality and reliability are second to none.
This model is compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync, adapting its refresh rate to perfectly match the games you're playing at any moment. It also boasts a 4K display with with Auto Low-Latency Mode, delivering low input lag and fast response times — crucial for any game, especially multiplayer games like Battlefield 2042 or Call of Duty: Vanguard.
There may be cheaper OLED models out there, but this one takes the cake.
