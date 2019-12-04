Today, we're going to talk about one of the most fundamental features of any smartphone — storage. It's not particularly fun or exciting to talk about, but it plays a critical role in ensuring you can use your device how you want with all of your apps, games, movies, etc.
Every person has their own specific storage needs. Some can get by with 128GB, whereas others need 512GB. It all depends on you.
Many phones, such as the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11, continue to ship with a starting storage amount of 64GB. There's been some debate as to whether or not that's enough space here in late 2019, and taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members have a lot of thoughts on this.
What say you? Is 64GB enough storage for a phone in 2019?
Join the conversation in the forums!
