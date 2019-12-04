Storage menu on the Galaxy Note 9Source: Android Central

Today, we're going to talk about one of the most fundamental features of any smartphone — storage. It's not particularly fun or exciting to talk about, but it plays a critical role in ensuring you can use your device how you want with all of your apps, games, movies, etc.

Every person has their own specific storage needs. Some can get by with 128GB, whereas others need 512GB. It all depends on you.

Many phones, such as the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11, continue to ship with a starting storage amount of 64GB. There's been some debate as to whether or not that's enough space here in late 2019, and taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members have a lot of thoughts on this.

These 8 Cyber Monday deals are still available right now

PaulQ

Yes, I manage and it took a little thought to realize it would be okay. For my first Pixel, a 2XL, I got 128GB. Since then, I have done 64GB because I am finding I never use up the space. I realized I don't need to keep every photo and video on my phone. In fact, by uploading to Google Photos, they are much easier to search through, lots of sharing options, and they are backed up. I can...

Reply
Dan_B1979

I find it absolutely fine... I&rsquo;ve c25GB of music stored for Bluetooth playback in my car and everything else is in the cloud etc... Space is easily manageable, but if you store a lot of pics/music/apps/games etc, you may use the space up very quickly. I do agree, 64GB is very small, maybe backwards in this day and age storage wise, but it still works

Reply
mustang7757

I have no problem with 64gb but definitely way flagship phones have higher storage now it definitely shouldn't be a starting point . My Note 10+ and 1+7pro start at 256gb and will never use that up . For the people that will have to buy higher cloud storage or something different.

Reply
Almeuit

Is 64 GB Enough? Depends on your needs. I know some that could live with 16 GB still.. and I know some that want a TB in a phone for w/e reason. Just depends what you do/store on your phone.

Reply

What say you? Is 64GB enough storage for a phone in 2019?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.