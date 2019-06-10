Best answer: 5Ge is the same thing as 4G LTE Advanced and has almost nothing to do with true 5G. True 5G uses new, more efficient technology to improve the speed and consistency of a wireless network.

Good 4G is not 5G

5Ge is short for 5G Evolution, which AT&T insists is the first step in its plan to roll out full 5G service. While marketing this technology under the 5G umbrella has lead to criticism for confusing customers and even legal action from Sprint, the fact of the matter is that 5Ge is really a type of 4G most providers refer to as LTE Advanced. It's also a technology that all of the other major US carriers are already using.

A strong 4G LTE signal can provide all the speed most people will need on a smartphone, and as AT&T is trying to prove, there is still life left in LTE technology. AT&T has been upgrading its LTE network with not only new towers and faster fiber connections but also more advanced antenna setups. This includes using carrier aggregation and additional antennas in newer devices to take full advantage of LTE. If you have a phone that supports these improvements and you are in an area that has been updated, you will get access to 5Ge.

How many Gs do I really need?