What you need to know
- A new rumor claims Samsung will launch a 5G-enabled variant of the foldable Galaxy Z Flip later this year.
- The 5G variant of the phone is expected to be launched only in countries where 5G networks are already live.
- There is no word yet on whether the 5G Galaxy Z Flip will come with a bigger battery.
Samsung is currently the world's biggest vendor of 5G-enabled smartphones. While the company has so far launched only flagship devices with 5G connectivity, it is soon expected to launch at least two new mid-range 5G phones. Surprisingly, however, Samsung's $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip does not support 5G.
According to a new report from SamMobile, a 5G-enabled variant of the Galaxy Z Flip is in the pipeline and will debut sometime later this year. The 5G variant of the foldable phone will only be launched in select markets, where 5G networks are live. Sadly, though, the report doesn't confirm any other key details. It remains to be seen if the 5G Galaxy Z Flip will come with the same 3,300mAh battery as the LTE version.
Along with the 5G Galaxy Z Flip, the folks over at SamMobile have also shed some light on the Galaxy Fold successor, which is expected to debut in the third quarter of the year. The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly be available in a 256GB variant, which will be priced lower than the Galaxy Fold. Samsung will also offer a more expensive version of the foldable phone with 512GB storage. Samsung's upcoming foldable flagship is rumored to sport a 7.7-inch display, 5G connectivity, S Pen support, and a 108MP primary camera.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
With its incredible design and impressive specs, the Galaxy Z Flip is one of the most desirable foldable phones on the market right now. It is also relatively more durable than previous foldable phones and offers great camera performance.
