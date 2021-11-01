For most people, the base model Pixel 6 will be more than enough smartphone. In years past, Google would launch a regular Pixel phone and an "XL" version — effectively the same phone in two sizes. This year, with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the divide is more based upon price and what you actually want out of a handset. The Pixel 6 Pro is the all-singing, all-dancing Google flagship, and it's priced as such. But the regular Pixel 6 offers just about all the core features of its big brother, and the $599 starting price is an incredibly tempting proposition for one of the best Android phones around. In fact, for most people, the less expensive Pixel could be the better buy this year. So if you're not ready to blow almost $900 on the Pro, here are a few reasons why the regular Pixel 6 could be the phone for you. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

1. No real difference in performance All of Google's Pixel 6 phones are powered by the same high-end Tensor processor, produced by the company in partnership with Samsung. That means for general day-to-day performance, you'll have exactly the same horsepower at your disposal with a Pixel 6 as you would with the Pro. So whether you're gaming, casually scrolling through Twitter, or using unique AI features like live translation, the smaller and cheaper phone will perform just as well as its more expensive sibling. Same Tensor chip, same top-notch performance. And when it comes to displays, although the Pixel 6 Pro boasts a faster 120Hz refresh rate, we haven't noticed any difference in perceived speed or performance compared to the vanilla Pixel 6. Even using both phones side by side, the regular Pixel 6 still feels like a speedy phone. That's not too surprising given the diminishing returns you often see with the jump from 90 to 120Hz.

2. The same great camera setup — mostly The main trade-off here is the lack of a dedicated telephoto camera compared to the Pixel 6 Pro. And there's an ever-so-slightly weaker front camera without a wide-angle selfie option which is also no great loss for most people. But chances are you can get by without both of these, and the large 50-megapixel main sensor of the Pixel 6 is perfectly capable of taking stunning zoomed shots at 2-3X thanks to its sheer resolution. Plus, for portrait shots, you'll be using the primary sensor anyway, punching in around 2X for background-blurred close-ups. Otherwise, you're looking at an almost identical camera setup. The Pixel 6 packs the same 50-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras as the Pro. So you'll take the same amazing photos with both handsets, while benefiting from the same AI-powered photographic features like motion blur and face unblur. 3. A smaller, less slippery form factor The Pixel 6 isn't exactly small, but it is smaller than the 6 Pro, which is a pretty humongous handset. The difference between a 6.4-inch display and a 6.7-inch display, for some people, will mean the difference between using a phone with relative comfort and struggling with one-handed use throughout its lifespan. Having used both side by side, I can attest that the chunkier side walls and smaller size do indeed make the regular Pixel 6 easier to one hand.

Part of that is down to the use of a flat display in this model. Like all smartphones with curved OLED screens, the Pixel 6 Pro gives you less space to hold onto along the sides, compounding the aforementioned reachability issues. So unless you're a fan of very large phones, the smaller Pixel may be the one for you this year. 4. It's way cheaper The $300 price difference is half the cost of another Pixel 6. The $300 price difference between the base model Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is a sizable chunk of change. On the other hand, it's half the price of the vanilla Pixel 6. Now, the Pixel 6 Pro isn't a bad deal, and in fact, represents way better value than a lot of big-name Android flagships. But considering the hardware similarities between the smaller Pixel 6 and the Pro, I couldn't blame you if you decided the $300 mark-up isn't worth it — especially when so much of the core experience of the big-boy Google phone can also be found on the standard Pixel 6. Whether you're paying up-front or financing the phone through a carrier service plan, you'll get more bang for your buck with the regular Pixel 6.

5. More color! If you're a fan of color in your smartphones, as usual, the smaller Pixel is where it's at. This year, both of the bolder hues are exclusive to the regular Pixel 6, with the Pro offering a pair of more ostentatious color options instead. Of course, black is always an option whichever Pixel you choose, but chances are you'll want one of the more vibrant Pixel 6 variants in "sorta seafoam" or "kinda coral." If you need color in your life — and your phone — the vanilla Pixel 6 has more a more vibrant palette to choose from.