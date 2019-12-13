What you need to know
- Pixelbook Go's most expensive configuration is now available for immediate purchase.
- The i7, 16GB/256GB configuration with the 4K screen can be bought at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google Store.
- It's only available in Just Black, as the Not Pink is still listed as Coming Soon.
The Pixelbook Go is without a doubt one of the most powerful — and beautiful, to be honest — Chromebooks of 2019, but the feature that stood out to me the most was the option of a 4K screen, which you could only get on the most expensive, most powerful configuration with the i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That option wasn't available at launch, but now nearly two months after the initial launch, it's available now.
Best of the best
Google Pixelbook Go 4K
Watch your movies in gorgeous 4K.
This magnificent clamshell Chromebook is the perfect machine for those who like to work hard and play hard, with 16GB of RAM and a beautiful 4K touchscreen.
This may not be my favorite style of Chromebook (a 2-in-1), but it is a magnificent machine that I very much want to try, especially to see how enjoyable it is to have a 4K Chromebook that doesn't weigh almost 5 pounds like the Lenovo C630. The ridged bottom of the Pixelbook Go is great for lap use and wheelchair users, and while it's anything but a cheap Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go is a great option for those that want a simple but powerful laptop that looks as good as it performs.
