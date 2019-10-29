The Apple MacBook is an undeniably impressive computer, but the fact is that most of us just don’t need that much processing power when it comes to making it through the day.

This certified refurbished Dell Chromebook 11 lets you browse the web, send emails, stream your favorite shows and much more for a tiny fraction of what you’d pay for an Apple laptop, and it’s available for over 60% off at just $104.99.

Featuring an 11.6” screen and 16GB of on-board storage, this ultra-portable laptop makes it easy to power through all your essential tasks.

Thanks to a 2.1GHz Intel Celeron processor, you’ll be able to load web pages and open tabs without experiencing a lag, and an Intel HD graphics coprocessor ensures that all of your favorite shows will come to life in full HD clarity.

You also get 16GB of SSD storage (meaning you won’t have to rely on the cloud in order to store and transfer files) and ten hours of battery life ensures that you’ll be able to take this laptop with you on the go without issue.

Treat yourself to a workhorse computer that won’t break the bank. This certified refurbished Dell Chromebook 11 is available for over 60% off at just $104.99.

Prices are subject to change.