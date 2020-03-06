What you need to know
- 2K Games is a publisher owned by Take-Two that publishes games such as the Borderlands franchise.
- 2K Games has requested all of its titles be pulled from NVIDIA GeForce Now streaming.
- This comes after publishers like Bethesda Softworks and Activision have pulled most and all of their games respectively.
If you've been hoping some big publishers would continue to have their games on NVIDIA's GeForce Now streaming service, well, this isn't the time to keep hoping. Today, NVIDIA announced on the GeForce Now forums that 2K Games has requested its titles be removed from the service.
"Per publisher request, please be advised 2K Games titles will be removed from GeForce NOW today," the statement reads. "We are working with 2K Games to re-enable their games in the future."
This follows a long list of other removals, as Activision Blizzard has pulled all of its games, The Long Dark has been removed and Bethesda Softworks has pulled every game except for Wolfenstein: Youngblood. By contrast, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will support the service on day one.
GeForce Now
NVIDIA's cloud game streaming service is one of the best available today, delivering lag-free gaming at 1080p/60fps. The fact that you can access NVIDIA's servers for free makes it an easy sell, and the $4.99 plan makes it an immediately enticing option for seasoned gamers.
