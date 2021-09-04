Team USA will be hoping to take back the title as they face Europe on home soil in Ohio this weekend in women's golf's most prestigious event.Source: LPGA

Watch every ball of this unmissable event with our 2021 Solheim Cup live stream guide below.

USA won't need any encouragement having lost out to Europe in agonising style last time out at the Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course in Scotland back in 2019.

Catriona Matthew will once again captain Team Europe again, while Californian Pat Hurst will lead the home side.

Team USA will be hoping current world No.1 Nelly Korda can bring her good form to proceedings, with the star joined by her sister Jessica, as well as Lexi Thompson, Danelle Kang, Ally Ewing, Lizette Salas, Megan Khang and Brittany Altomare in a formidable American line up that also includes rookies Jennifer Kupcho, Mina Harigae and Yealimi Noh and LPGA Drive On Championship winner Austin Ernst.

Europe meanwhile brings an experienced squad to Ohio, with their hopes resting on Georgia Hall and captain's pick Celine Boutier to replicate their heroics at Gleneagles two years ago, along with Solheim old hands Charley Hull and Anna Nordqvist.

Europe's line-up also includes some key new faces with 2020 British Open winner Sophia Popov and 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship and Gant Ladies' Open champ Matilda Castren are amongst the debutants.

Read on for full details on how to live stream 2021 Solheim Cup Tour golf online from anywhere.

2021 Solheim Cup: Where and when?

The 2021 Solheim Cup takes place at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio from Saturday September 4 until Monday September 6.

US coverage is exclusive to NBC and the Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK.

Play is set to start on Saturday and Sunday at 7am ET / 4am PT / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST and on Monday at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT / 4.30pm BST / 1.30am AEST.

Watch 2021 Solheim Cup online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from New Jersey further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2021 Solheim Cup, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.