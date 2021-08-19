The FedEx Cup kicks off this week, with the season's top 125 golfers taking on the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.

Watch every ball of this playoff event with our 2021 Northern Trust live stream guide below.

With just 70 players set to advance to next week's BMW Championship from this tournament's field, the stakes are high.

Playing as a par 71, measuring 7,410 yards with bentgrass greens, the course's location to the Hudson River makes this former landfill site particularly susceptible to wind, bringing further drama to an already mentally demanding tournament.

The course last held this event back in 2019, with Patrick Reed ending the tournament victorious.

That event saw Jon Rahm finish third and the Spaniard is now widely expected to go a step further this year, with the World No.1 and US Open champion the outright favourite to win the 2021 installment.

Read on for full details on how to live stream 2021 Northern Trust PGA Tour golf online from anywhere.

2021 Northern Trust: Where and when?

The 2021 Northern Trust takes place at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey from Thursday, August 19th to Sunday, August 22nd.

US coverage is exclusive to CBS and the Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK

How to watch 2021 Northern Trust online from outside your country

