The FedEx Cup kicks off this week, with the season's top 125 golfers taking on the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
Watch every ball of this playoff event with our 2021 Northern Trust live stream guide below.
With just 70 players set to advance to next week's BMW Championship from this tournament's field, the stakes are high.
Playing as a par 71, measuring 7,410 yards with bentgrass greens, the course's location to the Hudson River makes this former landfill site particularly susceptible to wind, bringing further drama to an already mentally demanding tournament.
The course last held this event back in 2019, with Patrick Reed ending the tournament victorious.
That event saw Jon Rahm finish third and the Spaniard is now widely expected to go a step further this year, with the World No.1 and US Open champion the outright favourite to win the 2021 installment.
Read on for full details on how to live stream 2021 Northern Trust PGA Tour golf online from anywhere.
2021 Northern Trust: Where and when?
The 2021 Northern Trust takes place at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey from Thursday, August 19th to Sunday, August 22nd.
US coverage is exclusive to CBS and the Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK
How to watch 2021 Northern Trust online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from New Jersey further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2021 Northern Trust, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch the 2021 Northern Trust live in the US
Coverage of this year's Northern Trust is being split between CBS and the Golf Channel. The Golf Channel has exclusive coverage of rounds 1 and 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday.
For Saturday and Sunday, coverage is shared with CBS taking over for the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday evenings from 3 to 6 p.m. ET with the Golf Channel taking care of the weekend's early session play from 1 to 3 p.m. ET.
If you've got access to the Golf Channel and NBC on cable, all you need to do is head to the Golf Channel website or the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials where you'll then be able to stream all the coverage online.
The best solution for cord-cutting golf fans is likely to be Sling TV, with its Sling Blue plan including CBS.
New users can take advantage of a deal that gives you the first month with the service currently costs a mere $10 (down from the standard $35), while an $11 Sports Extra add-on gives you access to the extra Golf Channel coverage as well.
How to stream 2021 Northern Trust live in the UK
Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the tournament via its Sky Sports Golf with coverage beginning at 12pm BST for Round 1 on Thursday and Round 2 on Friday via its Red Button service, with regular linear coverage beginning at 6pm.
It's a similar set up for the weekend's action, with coverage beginning on the Red Button service at 1pm on both days, with the Sky Sports Golf linear channel showing the closing stages of Saturday's action from 6pm and Sunday's concluding play from 7pm.
Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to watch the 2021 Northern Trust live in Canada
TSN and the Golf Channel Canada this year share broadcast rights to show the Northern Trust live in Canada.
The Golf Channel holds the broadcast rights to show the opening two days of action along with the morning sessions on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage switching over to TSN 4 for the afternoon sessions for Rounds 3 on Saturday at 3pm and at 2pm on Sunday on TSN3.
If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming service is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the tournament.
Live stream the 2021 Northern Trust live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year's tournament Down Under.
If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports' golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
Coverage starts on both services at 4am AEST for Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday morning, while the action begins at 3am AEST on Sunday for Round 3 and at 2am AEST on Monday morning for Round 4.
Kayo is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
