Phone sales have been declining for several quarters now, and the trend continued in Q2 of 2019. According to recent data published by Counterpoint Research, the U.S. saw a decline of 1.5% between Q2 of 2018 and Q2 of 2019.

However, it's not all bad news. Some manufacturers still gained ground while sales slowed for others. In particular, OnePlus saw a massive 152% increase year-over-year and Google saw an impressive 88% jump in the same time frame.

OnePlus owes its success to its new OnePlus 7 Pro, which helped tackle the high-end of the market at an affordable price. However, it wouldn't have been nearly as successful in the U.S. if not for OnePlus's partnership with T-Mobile.

For Google, it was able to increase sales after releasing its midrange masterpiece, the Pixel 3a, which gives you almost everything you'd want from the Pixel 3 lineup but at much more reasonable price.