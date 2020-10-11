Prime Day anticipation is real. We've been waiting months for Amazon's annual two-day sale for Prime members, and thankfully the wait is nearly over. Though Prime Day doesn't officially begin until October 13, a bevy of early discounts are now available at Amazon — and they might not last for much longer. To help on your search for savings, we're gathering 15 of the best Prime Day deals you need to see before the big sale even begins.

Most of the offers you'll see during the Prime Day sale are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. It's finally time to make that membership pay off, but if you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access instantly as well as score free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.