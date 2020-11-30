You do not need to spend $1000 to get a good phone in 2020, in fact, you don't even have to spend $400 to get a great phone in 2020. I've been happily rocking the $350 Pixel 4a for three months now and I'd love to direct you to buy one if you're in the market for a new phone, but I also understand that even $350 for a phone is too much of a luxury for many of us. While this year's Cyber Monday phone deals have focused mostly on flagships like the Pixel 5 and the Galaxy S20 FE, there are still some budget phone deals to be found.
In fact, we saw the Moto G Power down to $180 earlier this weekend, but that's since sold out. If you still want an affordable and reliable Motorola phone, good news! There's an even lower deal available right now for the Moto G7 Play, which is a deal that everyone can take advantage of no matter their carrier because this is a "Made for U.S." Unlocked model, meaning it'll work with the big three carriers — T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon — and it'll also work with most American MVNO carriers. Since this phone is unlocked, you can take it from network to network, meaning you and this phone can go wherever the carrier rates are the lowest.
For just a Benjamin
Moto G7 Play
This year-old Moto may not be the newest or shiniest phone on the block, but if you just need a phone that can take pictures, make calls, and handle your Android apps while lasting all day on a single charge, the Moto G7 Play is definitely for you.
The Moto G7 Play has a 5.7-inch 720p screen, 32GB of internal storage — so you'll likely want to grab a on-sale microSD card — and 2GB of RAM, which should run most apps fine, but I wouldn't really try any graphically-intense game on it.
The 3,000mAh battery here seems positively tiny next to its brother the Moto G7 Power's 5,000mAh battery, but on average use, it should still get you through the day on a single charge. The G7 Play got Android 10 a few months ago, and that means that once you boot it up and let that initial update run, everything on your phone should stay the same as long as you own it, since it's not expected to get the Android 11. For a $100 phone, this isn't really unexpected, but it's worth mentioning if system updates matter to you, as you'll need to look elsewhere (at a higher price).
