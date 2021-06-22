By now, it's likely you've seen the best deals that Prime Day has to offer. Whether you've picked out the best Prime Day smartphone deals or took advantage of Prime Day smartwatch deals, you're probably looking for ways to better utilize those gadgets and bring a little technological unity to your life. These surprising smart home deals will help you round out that cart and add a little IQ to your favorite room.
Somewhere along the lines, you probably ordered something from Amazon that came bundled with a free Echo Dot. Amazon gave those things away like candy (and still does from time to time), but the new 4th gen Echo Dot is another story. These things just came out and, yet, here we are on Prime Day and they're not just half off, but also bundled with a free Sengled smart LED bulb. At $25, that's a deal we can't refuse!
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled LED bulb | $40 off at Amazon
It's already amazing enough that the brand new 4th gen Echo Dot is half off for Prime Day, but then Amazon went ahead and tossed in a free Sengled smart LED bulb for free, too! While you could order the 4th gen Echo Dot without the bulb, the speaker is on a 4-month backorder right now and, besides, why throw away something free?
That Sengled bulb can be controlled via the Sengled app or, preferably, via Alexa voice controls. As with anything that works with Alexa or Google Assistant ecosystems, these bulbs can be tied to routines or other smart home devices, so bulbs can be set to automatically turn on and off when you leave or arrive home, at certain times during the day, or any other way you can imagine.
Once you get at least one of those speakers and bulb upgrades, check out the rest of these surprisingly affordable smart home deals that'll make a few things in life just a little bit easier.
- : Sengled Multicolor Bulb 4 Pack
- : myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener
- : Blink Mini
- : Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug
- : Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack
- : Kasa Smart Light Switch 3-pack
- : Tile Starter Kit
- : Ring Video Doorbell Wired with free Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
- : Echo Show 5
Sengled Multicolor Bulb 4 Pack
If you've already got enough Echo Dots (or equivalent smart speakers), pick up this 4-pack of Sengled multicolor smart bulbs, instead. For the same price, you're getting 4 high-quality 800-lumen bulbs that'll connect to your favorite smart assistant and can be controlled from anywhere at any time.
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener
Have you ever just wanted to ask your home, phone, or smartwatch to open or close your garage door for you? Now you can with the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener, which sits in your garage and talks to your existing garage door opener. Think of it as a way to upgrade your existing garage door opener without spending much at all. Amazon even offers a $40 credit for enrolling in Amazon Key when you buy the myQ hub!
Blink Mini
Need to keep an eye on things while you're traveling for the Summer? Blink has you covered with its dirt-cheap Blink Mini cameras, which plug into any old outlet and deliver crisp 1080p to any smartphone or smart display at your command.
Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug
We know, Kasa went a little loco for Prime Day. But what better way to outfit your casa than with Kasa smart home devices? Better yet, what better way to control your outdoor lights — be they Christmas lights or just outdoor decor — than with a smart plug that can control them from anywhere or via automated routines? This one will plug into any regular outdoor outlet and give you two smart outlets in return.
Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack
Undoubtedly, you've got a few devices in your home that will never be smart. Either that or they're heirlooms with enough history and sentiment to keep around. Give them an upgrade with these smart plugs, which will let you power any device on or off with the power of your voice (and your favorite virtual assistant).
Kasa Smart Light Switch 3-pack
The last Kasa for your casa (I'll stop making that joke now) is a trio of smart light switches that, once again, retrofit your regular old lights or fans with the same connected smarts you'd expect from a brand new set of lights or fans.
Tile Starter Kit
Have you ever wished your wallet or your keys could talk? This Tile Starter Kit will make them do just that — they'll just be talking via Bluetooth to the Tile app instead of verbally to your eardrums. This kit includes one tracker that slips in your wallet or purse, and one that clips right onto your key ring.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with free Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Remember how I said Amazon was giving away Echo Dot (3rd Gen)'s like candy? Here's another one of those examples, except this time it's paired with the ludicrously high-value Ring Video Doorbell Wired. Toss out that old boring ding-dong and replace it with something infinitely better, all bundled with a great smart speaker and a lower price than ever, to boot.
Echo Show 5
The original Echo Show 5 is on deep discount now that the 2nd gen model just came out, and you can take advantage of these extra savings on Prime Day! The Echo Show 5 is great as a picture frame but even better for asking Alexa to show you those nifty security cameras you picked up, or just for watching cooking videos in the kitchen. It's your call.
