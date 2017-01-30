The story arc of Nextbit continues inside of a bigger company.
Nextbit has announced it is being acquired by Razer, ending its run as an independent startup phone company. As part of the transition, it will stop all sales of its first (and only) phone, the Robin, along with accessories. It will, however, commit to honoring warranties for the next six months, and releasing security updates until February 2018.
Nextbit will continue to operate as an independent division inside of Razer to work on what it knows best — mobile hardware and software. The short blog post on Nextbit's community page outlines the move pretty succinctly:
Nextbit will operate as an independent division inside Razer, focused on unique mobile design and experiences. To put it simply, we'll be doing exactly what we've been doing all along, only bigger and better.
Razer is known primarily for its lineup of gaming accessories, but more recently for its move into audacious and popular laptops. Acquiring some interesting software technology and a whole bunch of really smart people definitely makes sense if Razer plans to expand its product portfolio to mobile devices.
From Nextbit's point of view, being acquired by a larger company seemed like an inevitable next step. The Robin was a great phone, particularly as it got on in age and was regularly available for less than $200, but Nextbit never felt like it could carry on selling several generations phones primarily built around a single feature of seamless cloud backup.
The only hope now is that Nextbit doesn't lose the awesome software and design DNA that made it such a unique company in the mobile space that has become increasingly homogenized over the past few years. What this means for a proper Razer phone or tablet in the future is anyone's guess.
Reader comments
Cool! Can't wait for the latest and greatest phones in partnership with the makers of the hit Razer Forge!
I never got to use one. But was a really compelling device. Distinct design and features
Next up portable stoves for your mobile needs.
Aaaand another one goes the way of the dodo. Crappy for those that have one and now have a limited time for support :(
One more year of security updates.
Then that's it.
...but that's pretty normal, no?
Yeah, I guess. Although I'm still getting updates on my two-year-old-plus Tab S and I read somewhere on the Forums that an update went out to the original Note 10.1... and that's ancient!
But still, feels worse somehow haha. It's like hiring a plumber that gives you a one year warranty on the job only to find out he's moving across the country the next morning.
Aside from warranty support, updates will still be rolling out until February 2018. A person with Nextbit stated on Reddit that includes both security patches and android updates. Seeing as how the phone shipped in early 2016, I'd say that's some pretty good support, especially when more established manufacturers often stop providing updates before two years have passed.
Nom nom nom Razer phone...
I was going to buy a Robin next week. Oh well, now I'm excited for what comes next! Love Razors design and ability to shove a lot of product in a small package.
I still would if I were you. It's super cheap
I could see this coming a mile away. The Robin phone had no traction, I doubt very much you'll ever see a Nextbit phone or anything like it. I don't even know what IP was there that Razer would be interested in getting.
Probably just a cheap way to accu-hire some people who are already involved with the smartphone supply chain game.
I actually always thought Next bit was formed with the intention of being bought out. It just screamed of a launch and sell business.
I wonder how this will affect the Nougat update..They've been testing the beta for over 2 months now...
Btw: I did buy this phone for my mom as her first android phone (Got it for $`126 on Amazon), and she loves it...Very fast and smooth for SD 808 and close to stock Android..
Not sure how to feel about this, but continued updates is good though.
Aw, man... I was really interested in what they had going on there. Liked the concept, and was looking forward to their next offering...
Oh well... Kinda sux if you already got one and like it.
It sounds as if Nextbit will carry on doing their thing, which is good.
But it's got me wondering what a Razor phone might be like. As gaming laptops go, their Blade series is pretty understated and no nonsense, and has great performance. A similar approach to an android phone could be nice. I'm picturing a slightly more angular OnePlus 3T (kind of the best no nonsense android phone, outside of a pixel) in matte black, with coloured capacitive keys. I don't know about you, but that sounds quite appealing to me.
It does sound interesting... Unfortunately if they make a razer blade phone and it follows their pricing structure, we'll be looking at £900+, which is way more than I'm willing to spend on a phone. Especially in a world that includes Oneplus.
I'm sure they only cared about the cloud services and intellectuals.
This could be extremely interesting. Definitely watching to see what happens.