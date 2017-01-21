Make the most of your Chromebook with these apps.
Your Chromebook is a safe, inexpensive, and simple portal the internet but it can do so much more. Whether you want to get productive, have a little fun or keep in touch you'll find an app to help do it in the Chrome Web Store. Here's the short — and ever-changing — list of ones we think you have to try.
Polarr Photo Editor
One area where Chromebooks have traditionally been lacking is media creation tools. Photoshop for Chrome is a real thing, but it requires you to have an Adobe education license for Creative Cloud and live in North America. If you meet these qualifications you should definitely have a look, but for the rest of us, there is Polarr Photo Editor.
Polarr is beautifully done, filled with features and is extremely lightweight. It's an offline app so you can work without an internet connection and it's the best way to edit photographs on your Chromebook. Whether you need to turn RAW files into great photos or just touch up something before you share it on Facebook, Polarr Photo Editor can handle the job.
Skype
We're cheating a little bit here, but access to Skype is important enough to allow it.
Skype on the web now supports text chat and phones calls using standard internet communication protocols — that means it works on your Chromebook.
There are many different communication apps available — including Google's own Hangouts — but for many Skype is the de facto standard. Using your Skype account and Microsoft's official website, all you need to do is log and start Skyping.
For those who want it, there are also several launchers at the Chrome Web Store that let you launch the Skype site in its own window through an icon, but we think a bookmark is just as good.
Any.do
Any.do is one of the best ways to stay organized. It's a task manager, reminder list, calendar, and organizer all in one and it syncs across all your devices. It's also quite the looker!
Using the Any.do app for Chrome gives you the same tools and features as the client for your phone (Android and iOS) does plus the ability to drag and drop attachments, notes, and tasks using your Chromebook's trackpad. Any.do is scalable and great for keeping track of a few reminders or as a complete organization tool for your entire team.
Office Online
Your Chromebook gives you access to everything Google Docs has to offer. While that's more than enough productivity for some of us, if you work in a Microsoft environment Office Online is a must-have.
Using the same subscription you hold for the full version of Office for Windows or Mac, you get access to all the tools and features using your Microsoft account. You can view, edit and create files in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Sway right from your Chromebook and synchronization with your OneDrive account means they are accessible anywhere. You can also work locally when you're not connected to the internet.
If you're a Microsoft Office user, Office Online is a no-brainer.
StreamDor
No list of great Chrome apps would be complete without StreamDor.
The internet is huge, and it's filled with awesome content if you know where to find it. StreamDor is a list of 20,000 movies that you can stream for free. Everything is legal and above the board, and there's no funny stuff going on.
The list is refreshed daily and you'll find old favorites as well as recent hits at high quality from sites like YouTube or Vimeo. While StreamDor doesn't serve any content themselves, the app is the perfect way to find it all in one place. It's free and a great way to relax during some down time.
Mighty Text
If you're still waiting for Android apps on your Chromebook, or you just don't want to install everything from Google Play, Mighty Text is a great way to get all your notifications.
Don't let the name fool you. Might Text is awesome and lets you read, reply and send SMS messages using your regular phone number. But it can also forward any notification from your phone right to your Chromebook screen. Folks who use an app like this will tell you how cool this is, and once you try it you'll be doing the same. It's one of those apps you'll wish you had tried earlier.
Your best?
Everyone has favorites. Jump in the comments and tell us what your best Chrome apps are! Sometimes jewels are easy to overlook when you have so many choices so you're helping everyone when you tell us what apps we need to check out.
This post was updated in January 2017 to stay current and list the best Chrome apps.
Reader comments
Best Chromebook apps
Chrome Remote Desktop is my number one used app on my Acer C720. Use it for work access and at home when I need to do some heavier lifting than the Chromebook allows. That is until I can upgrade my machine for one that can do Android apps.
Jerry, how does any.do compare with Wunderlist or Todoist?
Looking to make it easier for a group to coordinate lists across devices and keep track of school/college things.
I like Any.do a little more because of the interface. On the feature side, all three are pretty comparable and will do exactly what you want.
If you or someone else is already using Wunderlist or Todoist, stick with it.
Thanks Jerry. Totally looking forward to getting chromebooks for my college kids to use while they are at school.
Jerry, is there a program like Quicken for finance?
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/personal-finance/ceofemilnfbjeblomlffadojalcjlbee
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/finance41-personal-financ/nbgkhncobohkmgdjdiijlbgjidpnnkcd
I've tried these, and they both work well and do what they claim to do. But neither is as "powerful" or integrated as Quicken. Worth looking at to see if they do what you need, though.
Thank you Jerry. Keep playing and having fun...
You too man!
Can't wait for Apps to come to my Acer.
I have a friend that needs a small laptop, he needs to be able to use ms word and store stuff, can you connect an external hard drive to an Asus chrome book? He can't afford internet or a big plan on his phone to tether. He uses the library or McDees, etc. for WiFi...
Yes, you can connect an external hard drive. However, Chromebooks suit more to people who have Internet access all the time. I would suggest your friend to go for Windows laptop. Very decent windows laptops are also available in chromebook's price range
Chromebooks typically have a slot for a micro SD card. I paid about $70 for my 200 GB Sandisk card.
I tried the Streamdor app just now on my chromebit... not for me. Too many titles I'd actually want to see are recordings in movie theaters with foreign voiceovers.
Can't wait till the play store comes to the Asus Chromebit!
New Asus C201P - - I've read that video Skype on Chromebook is in beta. My camera won't work on Skype but voice works fine. Even with web Skype.
I can confirm that Skype for Web has video support on a Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015, i3)
Thanks Jerry. Articles like this really help guys like me. I prefer chromeOS to Windows because of simplicity. While it's nice to have some apps to augment chromeOS, I don't have the time, expertise, or inclination to wade through the vastness to figure out what's good. I really appreciate the help.
While I always appreciate it when AC focuses on Chromebooks, in the long view, didn't Google announce recently that all Chrome apps are essentially going away in 1-2 years? Essentially to be replaced by Android apps? I just finished de-apping all my Chromebooks and replacing them with "web apps" (web page links saved to the CB shelf and opened in their own windows) in anticipation of this event next year or so. I'd hate for someone to become dependent on some app now only to have it vanish in the near future... Otherwise, thanks for AC!
Pocket - Save articles to Pocket for reading later/offline.
(https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/save-to-pocket/niloccemoadcdkd...)
Mighty Text - connects to your phone so you can send texts from a Chromebook. Pushbullet is a similar app but I prefer this one. (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/mightytext-sms-from-pc-te/dkfh...)
Numbus - screen capture (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/nimbus-screenshot-and-scr/bpco...)
Feedly - RSS newsreader (https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/feedly/hipbfijinpcgfogaopmgehi...)
And the #1 app you need is some kind of Ad-blocker. I use Ad Block and Ghostery but there are a few others.
Honorable mention: Lastpass, FLV Player, Text, Owl Reminder and any of the Google Apps (Keep, Docs, Maps, etc)
I am "this close" to dropping some money on a pixel 2 to mess around with. Anyone have any info on future plans for chrome? Are they baking in android app usage?
Android apps are coming but at a glacial pace. I will probably have replaced my Dell 13 Chromebook before it gets them.
I use Pixlr quite a bit. Is Polarr sigmificantly Better?
