Google's ChromeOS M123 update brings joyous customization options

What you need to know

Google is starting to push its April ChromeOS M123 update to devices packed with a few customization options.

Users can fully customize their keyboard and mouse so long as it features more than two buttons.

The latest ChromeOS update adds Hotspot to Chromebooks and a few house-cleaning updates for apps and text-to-speech.

Google is rolling out its April update for ChromeOS devices, which brings a few customization options for Chromebook users.

According to a Chromebook community post, Chromebook devices should begin receiving the latest ChromeOS M123 update in April. Customization features kick off this month's goodies, beginning with custom keyboard shortcuts. The post states that OS 123 lets users personalize their keyboard with "preferred key combinations."

Google adds that users can fine-tune their keyboards to fully function with one hand if necessary. Additionally, users can make their Chromebook keyboard simpler to use or appear similar to another keyboard they're accustomed to through this new shortcut function.

Users won't find this functionality easily when updating. Google states users must enable it through a flag: #enable-shortcut-customization. Keyboard shortcuts will be enabled by default during ChromeOS M124.

Connected mice are receiving love as the company includes several mouse button customization options. The post states if a user's mouse has more than two buttons, they can now assign those to handle tasks like snapping screenshots, muting/unmuting, adding emojis, and more.

More importantly, users can take a shortcut from their keyboard and assign it to a mouse button for convenience.

ChromeOS will finally pick up Tether Hotspot in April, too. Users can begin sharing their Chromebook's cellular connection by hopping into their Network Settings > Hotspot toggle. For now, Google states it only supports devices with T-Mobile service in the U.S., but it will look to add more "in future releases."

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This month's ChromeOS update comes with two additional updates: language preferences per app on Android and "natural-sounding" text-to-speech voices. The former can be altered by hopping into Settings > Apps > Manage apps > App language. The latter involves a few new voices added to the ChromeOS TTS, which are said to work in offline mode. The voices can be used in 31 languages, per Google.

Users should begin receiving the latest ChromeOS M123 update today and as we finish off the week.

The ChromeOS M122 update came during the second half of March and was focused on delivering more security and privacy for users. Users gained more control over their geolocation and received more control over which apps could utilize their mics and cameras.