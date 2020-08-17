ZTE President Ni Fei teased the world's first phone with an under-display camera in a post on Weibo last week. The company has now confirmed that it will unveil the "world's first mass-produced 5G smartphone featuring an under-display camera" in China on September 1.

As noted by ZTE in its press release, nearly all "major industry players" have been working on under-display cameras. Xiaomi and OPPO were the first companies to showcase prototypes featuring under-display cameras last year. Unlike ZTE, however, Xiaomi and OPPO haven't confirmed any plans of launching a phone with the tech this year.