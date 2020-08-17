ZTE Axon 20 5G to be launched on Sep.1 2020Source: ZTE

  • ZTE has confirmed that it will be launching the world's first phone with an under-display camera on September 1.
  • The phone will be called the Axon 20 5G and will only be available in China, at least initially.
  • It is expected to feature a 6.92-inch FHD+ display and Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset.

ZTE President Ni Fei teased the world's first phone with an under-display camera in a post on Weibo last week. The company has now confirmed that it will unveil the "world's first mass-produced 5G smartphone featuring an under-display camera" in China on September 1.

As noted by ZTE in its press release, nearly all "major industry players" have been working on under-display cameras. Xiaomi and OPPO were the first companies to showcase prototypes featuring under-display cameras last year. Unlike ZTE, however, Xiaomi and OPPO haven't confirmed any plans of launching a phone with the tech this year.

ZTE Axon 20 5g TenaaSource: TENAA

While ZTE hasn't revealed any key specs of the upcoming phone, the Axon 20 5G was spotted on the website of China's TENAA regulatory body last week. According to the phone's TENAA listing, it will feature a massive 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm's 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The listing also revealed a quad-camera setup around the back of the phone, with a 64MP primary camera. Some of the other key specs of the phone that have been listed on the TENAA website include a 4,120mAh battery, a 32MP under-display selfie camera, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB storage.

