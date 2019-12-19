What you need to know
- Zigbee and Z-Wave are the two primary standards for smart home devices.
- Up until today, only one company had provided all of the chips for Z-Wave radios.
- Zigbee Alliance, along with Google, Amazon, and Apple, joined forces to create a new connectivity standard for smart home products on December 18.
Z-Wave is one of two main smart home standards, but it's also found itself closed off from outside manufacturers in terms of making chips to power the device's radios. Well, according to The Verge, that changes today as its owner, Silicon Labs, has announced a plan to open up the smart home protocol.
On December 18, Zigbee Alliance — the other main play in smart home connectivity standards — along with Google, Amazon, and Apple created a new group to create a new standard that will improve connected devices. Z-Wave has long been a closed-off standard that made it difficult for some companies to adopt it because of the single-sourced provider.
"We see these two big initiatives being complementary to each other," Pedersen said. Later, Klein added, "I think it's important to note that at Silicon Labs, we see the big picture."
Silicon Labs hopes that by opening up Z-Wave, the adoption of the standard will grow. There are benefits to both Zigbee and Z-Wave as well as the use of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in connected devices. As with most things, a little competition never hurts as it pushes companies to push to make products better.
Sounds so good
Nest Mini
In a cute little pebble
The Nest Mini is an unassuming, fabric covered, pebble looking device that punches far above its physical stature. With better than expected sound and good voice recognition, you'll be able to listen to tunes and control your home in style.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Roughly 4,000 Ring users just had their data leaked
Almost 4,000 Ring customers have had their data leaked online. The leaked data includes user-names, passwords, timezones, and potential camera locations.
Meet the first power bank to charge the Note 10+ at its full 45W speed
The Apollo Max is the first portable battery to charge the Note 10+ at 45W, but even more impressive is how quickly it can recharge itself
Huawei P40 Pro and P40 renders show sleek curves and no notch
Designs for the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40, Huawei's next flagship phones, may have been leaked in renders that were recently posted.
The best covers and wall plates for your Nest Hello doorbell
Keep your Nest Hello protected from the elements or make it stand out one your home with a cover or a wall plate.