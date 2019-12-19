Z-Wave is one of two main smart home standards, but it's also found itself closed off from outside manufacturers in terms of making chips to power the device's radios. Well, according to The Verge, that changes today as its owner, Silicon Labs, has announced a plan to open up the smart home protocol.

On December 18, Zigbee Alliance — the other main play in smart home connectivity standards — along with Google, Amazon, and Apple created a new group to create a new standard that will improve connected devices. Z-Wave has long been a closed-off standard that made it difficult for some companies to adopt it because of the single-sourced provider.