The native direct messaging feature was initially available only on the Android and iOS apps. YouTube introduced the feature for the web in May last year. It allowed users to share videos as well as chat with friends and family directly on YouTube.

Google introduced the ability to send direct messages on YouTube around two years back. Since then, however, the company has been focusing on public conversations instead of the direct messaging feature. As spotted by 9To5Google , a YouTube support page has now revealed that the feature will be killed next month.

While YouTube hasn't revealed the reasons why it is discontinuing the direct messaging feature, the company says it wants to focus on improving public conversations. Starting from September 18, you will no longer be able to send a direct message on YouTube to share a video.

Instead, you will need to click on "Share" in the video watch page and then click on the "social network icon" to share a video. If you'd like to save a copy of your chats on YouTube, you can do so now by heading over to this link.

YouTube has recently been focusing on improving YouTube stories for creators on its platform. Available only to creators who have more than 10,000 followers, YouTube stories lets them post short, mobile-only videos to connect with their audience, similar to stories on Snapchat and Instagram.

