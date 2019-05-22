If you're a YouTube creator, you'll soon see that the way your subscriber count is displayed is changing. Beginning in August, YouTube will start showing an abbreviated subscriber count instead of the exact number.

While it begins in August, only creators with over 1,000 subscribers will see the abbreviated format. For example, if you had 13,123 subscribers, it would instead be displayed as 13,000 would not update until you reached 14,000 subscribers.

It's important to note that even though these changes will affect your publicly displayed subscriber count, creators will still be able to see the exact number in YouTube Studio. However, when you're a creator, your subscriber count is a big deal. It helps determine your influence and what companies will partner with you.

This abbreviated subscriber count is already used on some platforms and soon it will be used everywhere, including YouTube's API Services. The change to the API services will impact third-party analytics sites such as Social Blade, which track statistics for sites like YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and Twitter.