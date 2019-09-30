Amazon announced via a blog post today that YouTube TV is finally available on Fire TV devices. With this announcement, Fire TV users will now be able to enjoy Google's cord-cutter friendly streaming TV service on the following Fire TV devices.

Here's the list of supported devices:

YouTube TV brings with it access to over 70 channels featuring news, live sports, primetime programming, and popular movies. You'll have access to all of your favorite local networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and popular cable stations as well.

Plus, you'll never have to miss your favorite shows thanks to YouTube TV's unlimited cloud DVR storage and on-demand programming.