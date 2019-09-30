What you need to know
- YouTube TV is now available on Fire TV devices.
- Support has been added for most Fire TV devices except for the first-gen Fire TV stick and Fire TV.
- The new addition is the result of an agreement Amazon and Google came to earlier this year.
Amazon announced via a blog post today that YouTube TV is finally available on Fire TV devices. With this announcement, Fire TV users will now be able to enjoy Google's cord-cutter friendly streaming TV service on the following Fire TV devices.
Here's the list of supported devices:
- Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen)
- Fire TV Stick 4K
- Fire TV Cube
- Toshiba, Insignia, Element, and Westinghouse Fire TV Edition Smart TVs
- Fire TV Cube (1st Gen)
- Fire TV (2nd Gen)
- Fire TV (3rd Gen Pendant Design)
YouTube TV brings with it access to over 70 channels featuring news, live sports, primetime programming, and popular movies. You'll have access to all of your favorite local networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and popular cable stations as well.
Plus, you'll never have to miss your favorite shows thanks to YouTube TV's unlimited cloud DVR storage and on-demand programming.
We heard A LOT of you are excited for us to team up with @AmazonFireTV. Starting today, YouTube TV is now supported on Amazon Fire TV devices. Add us now!— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) September 30, 2019
1️⃣Go to your Fire TV home-screen 📺
2️⃣Search for & select “YouTube TV” 🗣
3️⃣Download ⬇️
4️⃣Enjoy 🍿https://t.co/PsEVq70pDQ
Today marks another important milestone for Amazon and Google since the companies came together to end a long-standing feud earlier this year. The agreement also saw the YouTube app return to Fire TV devices back in July, as well as Chromecast and wider Android TV support for the Prime Video app.
Cord cutting
YouTube TV
Cable TV without the contract
YouTube TV is one of the best alternatives for cord-cutters looking to watch all their favorite local programming and sports without all the fees and contracts. It features over 70 channels, a cloud DVR with unlimited storage, and on-demand programming.
