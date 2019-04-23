Google and Verizon have partnered to make getting YouTube TV even easier for Verizon customers. Starting today, Verizon customers will be able to subscribe to YouTube TV through Verizon, offering the standard fare of network channels to all wireless and broadband customers.

Whether you have Verizon wireless service, FIOS, or a wireless 5G home, you'll now have the ability to bundle YouTube TV along with it. With YouTube TV you get a cable-free live TV service which includes over 70 networks such as ABC, CBS, CNN, ESPN, Fox, FX, HGTV, NBC, TBS, TNT, and more.

Your YouTube TV membership also provides you with six accounts per household, a personal DVR with no storage limits, and access to on-demand content. YouTube TV lets you can watch all your favorite shows anywhere you go with apps available for your phone, tablet, TV, and the YouTube TV website.

This news comes after the recent controversial YouTube TV price hike, where Google added additional channels for an extra $15 bringing the total to $50 per month. The recent price hike left many users angry and disappointed because you are now forced to pay substantially more for channels you may have never wanted in the first place.