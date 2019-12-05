YouTube Rewind 2018 was met with...not-so-great feedback. Almost immediately after release, it saw massive criticism from people all over the world. In fact, it was so bad that it claimed the title of the most disliked video in YouTube history. At the time of publishing this article, it's sitting at a hefty 17 million dislikes.

In an effort to make up for last year's disaster, we now have YouTube Rewind 2019. It was uploaded to YouTube on December 5, and it's quite a bit different from last year's video.

Instead of the usual big-scale production to create a wholly original video, Rewind 2019 is just a collection of the year's biggest and most-liked videos/creators presented in a Top 10 roundup. The video runs through the most liked creator videos and music videos, the most viewed video games, most notable creator breakouts, etc.