What you need to know
- On December 5, YouTube Rewind 2019 was uploaded for the world to see.
- This year's video is a roundup of the most liked videos for various niches of the platform, among other highlights.
- It's a much safer bet compared to Rewind 2018, but the dislikes are still pouring in.
YouTube Rewind 2018 was met with...not-so-great feedback. Almost immediately after release, it saw massive criticism from people all over the world. In fact, it was so bad that it claimed the title of the most disliked video in YouTube history. At the time of publishing this article, it's sitting at a hefty 17 million dislikes.
In an effort to make up for last year's disaster, we now have YouTube Rewind 2019. It was uploaded to YouTube on December 5, and it's quite a bit different from last year's video.
Instead of the usual big-scale production to create a wholly original video, Rewind 2019 is just a collection of the year's biggest and most-liked videos/creators presented in a Top 10 roundup. The video runs through the most liked creator videos and music videos, the most viewed video games, most notable creator breakouts, etc.
There's nothing particularly offensive or cringey throughout the entire video, but at least in my opinion, there's also nothing very captivating about it, either. YouTube does poke fun at itself in the very beginning for how bad Rewind 2018 was, but other than that, you're just watching short snippets of other videos that are already on YouTube with some text overlayed on top of them.
I haven't been a huge fan of the last few Rewinds, but at the very least, they were an original creation and something that held you attention the entire time (for better or worse). Rewind 2019 feels like an over-correction on YouTube's part, and as such, we end up with something that's just very meh.
The likes and dislikes seem to corroborate this idea, with them currently being pretty split at 97,000 likes and 130,000 dislikes.
If you'd rather not watch the video, you can just read through the top ten lists on YouTube's blog and get essentially the same information.
