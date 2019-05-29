If you're a student in India, subscribing to YouTube's ad-free service just got that much more affordable. YouTube Premium and YouTube Music made their debut in India earlier this year, and Google is now rolling out a student plan just in time for the summer break. College students can subscribe to YouTube Music for just ₹59 a month ($0.85) and YouTube Premium for just ₹79 a month ($1.15).

To put that into context, a regular YouTube Music subscription costs ₹99 ($1.45), with YouTube Premium coming in at ₹129 ($1.85). YouTube Music gives you ad-free access to YouTube's music catalog, along with background play. YouTube Premium has the same benefits, but you also get ad-free playback on all YouTube videos, as well as access to YouTube Originals and background playback for videos. Considering the minor difference in cost, you're better off subscribing to YouTube Premium.

YouTube says that the student plan is available to "full-time students from accredited colleges or universities" in India, with eligible students able to subscribe for up to four years.

If you're already an existing subscriber to YouTube Music or YouTube Premium, you'll first have to let the current billing cycle run out before you can register for the student membership. Interested? Sign up for the YouTube Premium student plan and the YouTube Music student plan.