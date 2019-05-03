As YouTube continues to shift away from scripted YouTube Originals and focus on unscripted content — including musical content and a renewed focus on learning and personality-driven content — YouTube has confirmed that it will be allowing non-Premium users to watch YouTube Originals like Cobra Kai for free with ads in the future.

Don't take this to mean that YouTube Originals are completely dead. YouTube also announced the renewal of Cobra Kai for a third season at Brandcast, as well as the focus shift mentioned at the top of the article into personality-driven and topic-driven unscripted content for things like cooking, science, art, beauty, and music, the latter of which will likely tie into YouTube's continued focus on building YouTube Music into a bona fide Spotify competitor rather than a YouTube Premium add-on. The move to free-with-ads for YouTube Original also makes sense considering that YouTube now reaches more 18 to 49 year-olds in an average week than all cable TV networks combined — no doubt in part because YouTube remains free while so many services move towards subscriptions and paywalls — making them a very lucrative buy for advertisers. Offering advertisers YouTube Originals both expands the visibility of YouTube's original content and diversifies the revenue stream for those shows.