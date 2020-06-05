What you need to know
- Google is rolling out the Google Play to YouTube Music transfer tool widely.
- YouTube Music's transfer tool was announced last month, but few users had access to the initial release.
- The transfer should take under half an hour to complete once initiated.
Google is killing off Google Play Music at the end of the year, and its YouTube Music transfer tool means that users aren't going to be left in the lurch when the new feature launches, at least in theory. The tool was announced earlier in May, but is now being made available widely.
Reports from DroidLife and posts on r/YouTubeMusic show wider access to the new tool, and I've been able to access it as well while writing this post. Using the transfer tool is fast and convenient, with all songs (including uploads) albums and playlists making the leap in just over 20 minutes.
YouTube Music is finally ready to take over from Google Play Music. The service has received a bevy of updates over the past year, including a new explore tab, lyrics support with a redesigned Now Playing screen, and more. Sure, Spotify and Apple Music are better, but not so much better than the value proposition of YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, and that's what Google's likely betting on.
How to transfer your Google Play Music library to YouTube Music
Do you think Samsung software has too much bloat?
Samsung consistently makes some of the best Android phones money can buy, but over the years, one of their weaker aspects has been software. What do you think about Samsung's custom Android interface here in 2020?
Everyone in my family now looks forward to game night thanks to Jackbox
If you were lucky, your family had regularly scheduled game nights growing up. Now that everyone is always on their devices, companies like Jacbox are leaning into the changing landscape of family entertainment and helping us to interact more — both virtually, and in person.
Motorola unveils the Moto G Fast and new Moto E — both for under $200
Less than two months after the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power went on sale, Motorola is back with two more budget-focused handsets — the Moto G Fast and a new Moto E. Here's what you need to know about the two phones!
These apps make it easy to check the specs of your phone with ease
While the Settings app on your phone does a decent job at telling you some of the specs on your smartphone or tablet, it doesn't tell you everything. Luckily, there are a plethora of apps that allow you to not only check your phone's specs, but so much more.