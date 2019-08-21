If you are a YouTube Premium or Music Premium subscriber, you will soon be able to listen to your favorite music on YouTube Music from within the Waze app while driving. YouTube Music is the latest music streaming service to be added to Waze's in-app audio player.

We're really excited to have YouTube Music be part of the Waze Audio Player family. We always want to make sure our users have the best possible experience in the car, and now providing them with access to YouTube Music's huge catalogue means they'll always have access to their favorite tracks and playlists while on the road.

YouTube Music integration in the Waze app will begin rolling out today in Brazil for both Android and iOS users. Waze says it will be available in all 50 markets where both Waze and YouTube Music are available "in the coming weeks." Some of Waze's other audio partners include Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR, Pandora, Scribd, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIN.

In order to get started, you will need to open the Waze app and then tap the music note icon to choose YouTube Music as your audio app. Once you have done that, you can start enjoying your music directly from Waze. In case the music note icon doesn't show up for you, simply head to Settings > Audio Player and turn on the "Show Audio Player" option.