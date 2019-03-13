2019 is turning out to be a great year for streaming services in India. Spotify made its debut in the country at the end of last month, and Google has now launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium. YouTube saw a meteoric rise in usage from India over the last three years as low-cost 4G services became widely available across the country.

YouTube Music in itself costs just ₹99 a month ($1.42), but you get the service for free when you subscribe to YouTube Premium, which is ₹129 ($1.70) a month. If you subscribe to Google Play Music, you get free access to YouTube Music as well.

YouTube Music is a full-fledged streaming platform that lets you subscribe to your favorite artists, listen to full albums, and choose radio stations based on the kind of music you listen to. But this being YouTube, you'll also be able to watch all videos from that particular artist from within YouTube Music.

YouTube Premium, on the other hand, gives you ad-free access to YouTube along with a few extras. You get the ability to play videos in the background and access to YouTube Originals. There's also the option to download videos for offline use, but that particular feature debuted in India back in 2014.

It's great to see that YouTube Premium is also cost-effective in India, like most global streaming services that are available in the country. Here's the breakdown of what's on offer with YouTube's latest services: