If there is one thing that is for certain, it's that people love YouTube. However, not everything on YouTube is for everyone, especially not children. That's why YouTube Kids is such a valuable tool for parents.

While the app has been around for several years now, web users were left out. Now, that's all about to change, because Google has announced YouTube Kids is heading to the web. There is no set launch date, but Google says it is coming this week.

Along with launching YouTube Kids on the web, Google is also revamping the age groups. Previously, there were only two age groups, Younger (ages 8 and below) or Older (ages 8-12). Starting August 27, Google has introduced three age groups, including Preschool (ages 4 & under), Younger (ages 5-7), and Older (ages 8-12).