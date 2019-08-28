What you need to know
- On August 27, YouTube introduced three age groups inside of YouTube Kids.
- The new age groups now include Preschool (ages 4 & under), Younger (ages 5-7), and Older (ages 8-12).
- YouTube Kids is set to launch on the web later this week.
If there is one thing that is for certain, it's that people love YouTube. However, not everything on YouTube is for everyone, especially not children. That's why YouTube Kids is such a valuable tool for parents.
While the app has been around for several years now, web users were left out. Now, that's all about to change, because Google has announced YouTube Kids is heading to the web. There is no set launch date, but Google says it is coming this week.
Along with launching YouTube Kids on the web, Google is also revamping the age groups. Previously, there were only two age groups, Younger (ages 8 and below) or Older (ages 8-12). Starting August 27, Google has introduced three age groups, including Preschool (ages 4 & under), Younger (ages 5-7), and Older (ages 8-12).
Preschool (ages 4 & under) is designed to allow kids to watch videos that promote creativity, playfulness, learning, & exploration.
Younger (ages 5-7) is designed to allow kids to explore their interests and search for a wide variety of topics, including songs, cartoons, crafts, & more.
Older (ages 8-12) is designed to allow kids with growing independence to search & explore additional music videos, gaming, family vlogs, science, and more.
As before, once you make a selection, YouTube will restrict videos based on the age level you've chosen. However, even though Google does its best to filter content, not all of it has been manually reviewed. If you find something age-inappropriate, "you can block it or flag it for fast review."
Another option would be to set it for Approved Content Only. With this enabled, it will prevent your children from searching videos and they will only be able to watch "videos, channels, and collections that you've handpicked."