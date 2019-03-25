When YouTube Red debuted in 2015, one of the big pushes of the program was premium, original content to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu. According to a new report from Bloomberg, YouTube's now shifting its focus away from that strategy.
Per Bloomberg:
YouTube has canceled plans for high-end dramas and comedies, people with knowledge of the matter said, a pullback from its grand ambitions for a paid service with Hollywood-quality shows.
The Google-owned business has stopped accepting pitches for expensive scripted shows, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the decision hasn't been announced. The axed programs include the sci-fi drama "Origin'' and the comedy "Overthinking with Kat & June,'' prompting their producers to seek new homes for the shows, the people said.
Why the change of plans? YouTube generated over $15 billion worth of advertisement sales in 2018 alone, proving that the free model its been using for years still works really, really well.
There are still a lot of existing YouTube Originals blocked behind a YouTube Premium subscription, but with this shift, it's reported that these will eventually be made available for everyone to watch. Bloomberg says YouTube "is still working out release strategies for the shows."