What you need to know
- Google Assistant can now show wellness data on your smart displays.
- The "Sleep" section under Google Assistant settings is being replaced with a new "Wellness" section.
- Currently, the feature only supports sleep data from Fitbit devices.
In November last year, Google Assistant gained a new feature that allowed it to access wellness data from third-party fitness trackers. Google is now expanding the feature to smart displays with a new "Wellness" section under Assistant settings. The new "Wellness" section replaces the "Sleep" section that was added in November.
As can be seen in the screenshots below, the "Wellness" section will allow you to manage your sleep, exercise, as well as nutrition data. The Assistant will also proactively show the information from connected fitness devices and services on your display devices. However, the feature hasn't gone live yet and currently supports just sleep data from Fitbit devices. According to the folks at 9to5Google, the feature is supported on the Nest Hub, the Nest Hub Max, and the Lenovo Smart Clock.
Google's upcoming Nest Hub, which is expected to come with a Soli chip for sleep tracking, will make it possible to track and view your sleep data even without a third-party fitness tracker.
Fitbit Sense
While it may not be the best smartwatch on the market right, the Fitbit Sense is the company's most impressive wearable yet. It comes with EDA and temperature sensors, built-in GPS, a fantastic OLED screen, and a wide range of health tracking features.
